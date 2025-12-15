Detroit Lions Will Contact League About Controversial Rams Call

The Detroit Lions will contact the National Football League offices about the controversial ruling made during the Los Angeles Rams game.

Tight end Colby Parkinson's touchdown stood, even though replay footage indicated his knee was down prior to reaching the end zone.

Dan Campbell reiterated Monday afternoon with local reporters that all he was told by officials was the call made on the field of a touchdown grab stood.

"No, I mean, we're going to ask about it, you know," Campbell said, when asked if he had received any further clarification about the bizarre call. "But no, they were just, 'Hey, this is, you know, it's like I said last night, the call stands.' That was as good as I got."

Message to team about needing to win out to secure a playoff spot

Detroit is now in the unique position of needing to win their final three games to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Campbell's squad also needs assistance from those above them, potentially from the Packers and/or Bears.

The message will remain the same moving forward for the fifth-year head coach.

"Go to work, man. Go back to work. Go back to work. That's the message," said Campbell. "And don't worry about the what ifs. We gotta win. So be it. We wanted to win Week 1. We wanted to win Week 2. We want to win Week 8. We want to win this one.

"So, keep putting the work in, the focus, the detail and trust the guy next to you," Campbell added. "He's going to do his job. You do your job. Do it the very best you can. Do it. Do it. And let's go find a way to win a game."

Lions hopeful cornerback can suit up against Pittsburgh Steelers

Cornerback Amik Robertson is dealing with a hand injury, but the team is hopeful he will be available against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I’m hopeful that he’ll be able to go. I’m hopeful,” Campbell explained. “But, there again, we’ll know probably in the next couple of days.”

The team is beginning their preparations for the Steelers later this week, but still need to see how Robertson responds to practice.

“Hand injury, so it’s something that could affect him a little bit," said Campbell. "But I think we’d like to believe he’s going to have a chance to play here. But until we get through practice, we won’t entirely know."

After briefly leaving the game against the Rams, Robertson was able to return.

