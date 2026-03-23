Detroit Lions' Worst-Case Scenario in 2026 Draft

The Detroit Lions direly need to address the offensive line, specifically the offensive tackle position, entering this April’s NFL Draft.

With the Lions deciding to move on from Taylor Decker, the organization has a significant-sized hole at left tackle, and should find a way to plug it early on, whether in the first round (No. 17 overall) or second round (No. 50 overall).

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes should have a variety of impact tackles to pick from at No. 17, too, including Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor, Utah’s Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu and Georgia’s Monroe Freeling.

Each of the above linemen could immediately start for the Lions at left tackle, stabilizing an integral position along the offensive line.

It’s all the more reason why Holmes needs to select an offensive lineman within the first two rounds of next month’s draft. If he chooses not to, he’ll be making a royal mistake, jeopardizing the Lions’ efforts to keep signal-caller Jared Goff upright and to compete for a playoff spot in 2026.

Pro Football Focus also believes failing to address the offensive line early would be an unforgivable mistake for Detroit’s front office. In fact, it went a step further and said it’d be the “worst-case scenario” for the organization’s 2026 draft.

“With Taylor Decker having been released and other players playing more inconsistently, securing young, high-end talent is necessary to prevent a steep decline — like we saw from the Cleveland Browns,” PFF’s John Kosko wrote. “A weakened offensive line would expose Goff to more pressure, potentially leading to more turnovers and a dip in offensive efficiency. Therefore, bypassing an early opportunity to replenish the trenches would be a mistake that undermines Detroit’s entire offensive philosophy.”

There’s no doubt that Holmes & Co. can ill-afford to select an offensive tackle this April, especially prior to Day 3 of the draft. Failing to do so would be a grave mistake for Detroit, both in the short term and long term.

Furthermore, if the Lions bypass the position during the first two rounds of the draft, Dan Campbell’s squad would be hard-pressed to compete for a playoff spot this upcoming season.

Consequently, if I were Holmes, I’d have my eyes set on drafting either Proctor or Freeling at No. 17 overall. And if those prospects were to end up off the board at that point, I’d also be content with selecting one of the aforementioned Utah tackles (Fano or Lomu).