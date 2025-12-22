DJ Reader Does Not Mince Words With Critics

In the waking hours following a crushing loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, there were a lot of emotions for the Detroit Lions to deal with.

There was the final sequence, with two touchdowns being negated due to penalties. There was also the sting of missed opportunities, both in Sunday's game and throughout the season as the Lions sit on the brink of being eliminated from postseason contention.

Fans and players alike felt these emotions, and as a result some of the intensity carried over to social media. One of the people involved in some social media chatter was Lions' nose tackle DJ Reader, who traded some words with several fans throughout the hours after the 29-24 loss.

The metaphorical fire was started by X user Among Us St. Brown, who commented, "DJ Reader I know you're a great human being but man you've been rough out there."

"Aye SMD mane please leave me alone," Reader wrote on social media in response to the critical post.

This set off several fans replying to Reader, with one implying that he will be left to enter free agency and not resigned by the Lions this upcoming offseason when his contract expires.

"All good I'll be getting bread somewhere," Reader replied.

DJ Reader does not mince his words with critics of his play or the play of Detroit Lions @CBooher_ @DetroitPodcast pic.twitter.com/2ZI3JTMkIH — Detroit Lions On SI (@AllLionsFN) December 22, 2025

Reader has been a big part of the Lions' defense, appearing in all 15 games with 27 combined tackles including 11 solos. The veteran does not have a tackle for loss or a sack this year, after recording four tackles for loss and three sacks last year in his first year as a Lion.

The veteran has also been a steady charitable presence since entering the league, working with his charity A Son Never Forgets. Reader works with the National Kidney Foundation in honor of his father, who passed away after battling Kidney Disease. For his charitable efforts, Reader is the Lions' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year.

The Lions initially signed Reader to a two-year contract prior to the 2024 season. Reader has played 10 NFL seasons, including four with the Houston Texans and four with the Cincinnati Bengals prior to signing with the Lions.

Detroit's 2025 season has been disappointing to this point, with their playoff chances hanging on by the smallest of threads. The loss to Pittsburgh, which marked the first time the Lions had lost back-to-back games since the 2022 season, dropped the Lions' playoff chances to six percent.

