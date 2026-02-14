Why Lions Are Not Expected to Use Franchise Tag in 2026

The Detroit Lions have frequently avoided using the NFL's franchise tag on players in free agency, with the last time coming on defensive end Ezekiel Ansah in 2018.

The NFL offers the franchise tag and the transition tag as options for teams to retain a player on a one-year deal, with the value of the deal depending on whether it is exclusive or non-exclusive. The value is dictated by position, and the average of the top cap hits at each position.

There are two different types of franchise tags, with teams having the option of applying either the non-exclusive or exclusive versions. When a team applies the non-exclusive franchise tag, players are allowed to negotiate with other teams and are paid the average of the top five cap hits at their position over the last five years or 120 percent of their previous salary.

If a player is exclusively franchise tagged, they cannot negotiate with other teams but will be paid more. On the exclusive tag, players are paid either 120 percent of their previous salary or the average of the top five cap hits at their position from just the 2025 season.

As for the transition tag, teams can offer this designation and players will be paid the average of the top 10 cap hits of the players at their position.

Below are the predicted figures for the franchise tag by position for the 2026 season, via Over The Cap:

Quarterback: $47,321,000

Running back: $14,356,000

Wide receiver: $28,824,000

Tight end: $16,319,000

Offensive line: $27,924,000

Defensive tackle: $26,311,000

Defensive end: $27,322,000

Linebacker: $28,197,000

Cornerback: $21,414,000

Safety: $20,876,000

Special teams: $6,900,000

Who could Lions use franchise tag on?

If general manager Brad Holmes was to use the franchise tag this year, there are a couple of veteran free agents to be. However, the financial value of the contract would be a significant raise for these players, and given the financial state of the Lions' salary cap, it's hard to envision this being utilized.

Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, linebacker Alex Anzalone and defensive tackle DJ Reader are all veterans set to be free agents, and are three of the top players hitting the market from Detroit's 2025 roster.

While the roster would benefit greatly from retaining all three, it's unlikely that the Lions would utilize any of the tags on these players given how significant the increase in pay would be. The Lions currently are in the negatives in cap space for this offseason, and using the franchise or transition tags would be viewed as a significant overpay given each of these players' estimated free agency value.

