Dr. David Chao Gives Alarming Kerby Joseph Prognosis

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph may not be able to play out the entire length of his contract extension, according to a prominent injury analysis expert.

Dr. David Chao served as the head team doctor in the National Football League for a total of 17 years.

The current head of Sports Injury Central spoke to the Detroit Free Press on radio row at the Super Bowl, to discuss his opinions regarding the prognosis for several Lions' players, including Joseph.

Dr. Chao was made aware the former third-round draft pick was considering non-surgical treatments for his knee, including the possibility of stem cell treatments.

When this treatment was discussed, Dr. Chao gave an alarming opinion regarding the 25-year-old's long-term prognosis.

It was acknowledged Dr. Chao had not reviewed any of Joseph's medical charts.

"This one's a little dicey, here. Once again rooting for him," said Dr. Chao. "But articular cartilage is the holy grail. If you could reproduce or regrow articular cartilage, you would win the Nobel Prize, okay. It is the holy grail. It's the tread on your tires. You can't just get retreads or put new tires on it. How do you replace the rubber on your tires? That's the articular cartilage. Poor vasculature. Very difficult."

Veteran Jadeveon Clowney was a comparision used, as the defensive end underwent microfracture knee surgery.

"Very early in his career, Jadeveon Clowney had a micro fracture surgery that is for full thickness cartilage loss in an isolated area. I said that can be career-altering," said Dr. Chao. "He's outproduced expectations. Look at his longevity. But, that's also why he's never gotten a long-term deal, because everyone's always worried about that knee."

For the All-Pro safety, the possibility of needing or thinking about stem cell therapy was considered alarming for the experienced physician.

"Kerby Joseph, I don't know the extent of his knee. But when you're starting to talk about stem cells, that means you're beyond even micro fracture," said Dr. Chao. "Look, Hail-Mary's get completed. Stem cells can help, but it's not one first down and you get to kneel down to win the game. It's not that. It's very dicey.

"I wish him the best. But this is not good news for a young player, and not good news for the Detroit Lions. Look, if you can get some time out of him, over the next year or two, a couple of years, I think that would be a victory," Dr. Chao commented further. "To say that he's going to fulfill this contract and get another one is a Hail-Mary. And I hope I'm wrong."

An update regarding Joseph's recovery was not immediately provided, when Detroit Lions On SI inquired with those with knowledge of his rehabilitation.

Dr. David Chao gives ALARMING opinion about Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph @DetroitPodcast @ProFootballDoc

Via: @freep pic.twitter.com/FLy9YePF6D — Detroit Lions On SI (@AllLionsFN) February 3, 2026

