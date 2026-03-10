Detroit Lions Re-Sign LB Malcolm Rodriguez

The Detroit Lions have elected to retain another member of their 2022 NFL draft class.

Detroit has agreed to a new deal with linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, who becomes the fourth member of the 2022 class to earn a second contract with the organization.

It is reportedly a one-year deal.

Rodriguez joins Aidan Hutchinson, Jameson Williams and Kerby Joseph as players the Lions drafted in that class to re-upped. In total, eight players who Brad Holmes has drafted were extended since taking over back in 2021.

Hutchinson is the headliner of the 2022 class, inking a four-year, $180 million deal in October, 2025. Williams signed a three-year extension worth up to $83 million, while Joseph became the highest-paid safety in the game last year when he signed a four-year extension worth $86 million.

For Rodriguez, the new contract is an opportunity to remain with the organization that drafted him in the sixth-round of the 2022 draft. Viewed as an undersized prospect, the Oklahoma State product wasted little time asserting himself and starting 15 games as a rookie.

Detroit drafted Jack Campbell in the first-round of the 2023 draft, and the emergence of Derrick Barnes relegated Rodriguez to a rotational role that season. He was solid for the team in 2024 when called upon to replace Barnes, who suffered a season-ending injury in Week 3, but wound up suffering a torn ACL himself on Thanksgiving.

As a result of the timing of his injury, Rodriguez would miss the start of the 2025 season. He appeared in seven games last season with one start.

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) runs off the field after warm ups | Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rodriguez has appeared in 50 games as a Lion with 25 starts, totaling 163 total tackles, three sacks and two fumble recoveries.

The Oklahoma State product also picked off a pass in the NFC Championship game loss to the San Francisco 49ers during the 2023 season.

Detroit’s linebacking corps will feature Campbell as the top producer, as he is coming off an All-Pro season. He had a career-best 178 tackles, with five sacks, nine tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.

Detroit will have to replace Alex Anzalone, a multi-year defensive captain at the linebacker position. Anzalone agreed to a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday. The defense has also lost cornerback Amik Robertson and defensive tackle Roy Lopez, who both signed new deals with other teams.

As for additions, the Lions have agreed to contracts with center Cade Mays, offensive tackle Larry Borom and running back Isiah Pacheco up to ths point in free agency.

Campbell is extension-eligible this offseason, and the Lions can keep him under team control through the end of the 2027 season by exercising his fifth-year option as a 2023 first-round pick.