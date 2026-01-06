The Detroit Lions' season has ended, and the focus has shifted to the offseason.

As general manager Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell evaluate how to improve, needs have emerged for the team to target in the offseason. One opportunity the Lions will have to improve their roster is through the NFL draft, where they hold the No. 17 overall pick.

Here's an early look at three positions the Lions could target in the draft, along with top prospects who could be available in the range of the team's first-round pick.

EDGE

Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Faulk doesn't have the eye-popping production from his time in Auburn, but has the ability and traits to be an intriguing addition for the Lions. He's not the twitchiest defender, but profiles as a stout run defender with 19.5 tackles for loss over his three seasons for the Tigers.

The defender has the ability to shed blockers, and is adept at getting off of pullers against the run. Detroit appears to be interested in finding a strong run defender with the ability to crush the pocket with a physical pass-rush, and Faulk appears to fit that profile.

David Bailey, Texas Tech

Bailey had a massive year at Texas Tech after transferring from Stanford, emerging as one of college football's best pass-rushers. He currently leads all of FBS with 14.5 sacks, and has a total of 19.5 tackles for loss to his name this year.

The Red Raider defender has a solid get-off at the line of scrimmage, and has the ability to cause havoc at the line of scrimmage. There are concerns about his size and how it would hold up as a full-time EDGE, but with some linebacker versatility there's exciting potential for his defensive impact at the professional level.

Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon

The brother of former Clemson quarterback D.J., Uiagalelei is an exciting athlete who has star potential. He's been an anchor for the Ducks' defense, and will get another opportunity to prove his mettle in his team's College Football Playoff showdown with Indiana.

Uiagalelei has six sacks this season to go along with 9.5 tackles for loss. He's showcased solid athleticism with the way he's able to get off the line of scrimmage and bend around the edge, and is a lean athlete with long arms that could translate at the next level.

Offensive Tackle

Spencer Fano, Utah

One of the best athletes in this year's crop of offensive linemen and one-half of a solid tackle duo at Utah, Fano projects as a surefire first-round pick. While it remains to be seen if he makes it to Detroit's pick, there would be a lot to like about a potential pairing between he and Penei Sewell.

His movement skills have been described as "rare," and he appears to have what it takes to be a high-level producer in both the pass and run game at the NFL level. If Fano slips on draft night, or the Lions have the ability to trade up, Fano makes a lot of sense for Detroit.

Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Mauigoa will get another chance to prove his ability in the CFP semifinals against Ole Miss, as he has been a key cog in the Hurricanes' offensive attack. Playing right tackle, Mauigoa has high marks from Pro Football Focus in both the run and pass blocking aspects of the game.

Mauigoa has had an elite season in pass protection, allowing just 11 total pressures on 452 pass-blocking snaps in 2025. This is the type of production that the Lions could covet in the event that Taylor Decker has played his final game.

Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Proctor is a massive body who has solid athletic traits, and while the production hasn't always measured up, there are intangible qualities that could allow him to flourish with the right coaching. With Hank Fraley's ability to develop talent, Proctor could succeed in Detroit's system.

Scouts have identified some less than ideal habits within his game, but he graded out very well overall in 2025 with an 85.6 overall offensive grade. If he can continue developing, he could become a core part of the Lions' offense.

IOL

Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

If the Lions choose to target the interior offensive line early, Ioane is a solid option. He played at left guard for the Nittany Lions this year, earning a 79.0 overall offensive grade and particularly grading out well as a pass protector.

Detroit really struggled with its pass-blocking on the offensive interior this year, as the young tandem of Christian Mahogany and Tate Ratledge struggled to pick up twists and stunts from interior defensive linemen. Ioane's track record suggests that he could help in this regard.

Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

Pregnon is another solid interior line option who could bring a boost to the Lions' young group. He earned strong PFF grades both in the run and pass game, and allowed just five total pressures on over 400 snaps this season.

Like Ioane, Pregnon could bring a jolt of production as a pass protector on the offensive line, and is a solid athlete on the interior.

More from Lions OnSI: