Detroit Lions 2026 NFL Pre-Draft Visit Tracker
The Detroit Lions will now conduct a series of pre-draft visits to learn more about the prospects that could be selected in the upcoming NFL draft.
Every NFL team is allotted 30 in-house visits with draft prospects. It does not necessarily mean the team is high on a player, but evaluations and examinations with team doctors and the training staff can provide vital information that can put a player in a better position to be selected.
Players are allowed to tour a team's practice facility, but no on-field football work is permitted.
Teams like the Lions like to go over the scheme. Also, a prospect will typically sit with coaches on the staff to evaluate if they can quickly address questions or how deep of an understanding a player has of core football fundamentals.
Last season, wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa even wore a Lions jersey to to his meeting with the Lions, causing general manager Brad Holmes to question if he was simply trying to garner instant favor by wearing the uniform of the team he was visiting.
"That pick, he really represents what we're all about," Holmes told Kay Adams last season. "You have to do a lot of work on him. It requires a lot of work. It would be easy if he had 90 catches and 1,100 yards in the SEC and all that. But he didn't, so you had to dig a little bit deeper and watch even more tape and dig deeper into the background.
"The targets that he did have, he took full advantage of them. When I looked at the past two years of his film, he's catching every ball with his hands, he's not dropping anything."
Top-30 visits with Lions
Tennessee defensive line -- Tyre West
Formal visits at 2026 NFL combine
Michigan TE -- Marlin Klein
Houston TE -- Tanner Koziol
Cincinnati TE -- Joe Royer
North Dakota State QB -- Cole Payton
Penn State RB -- Nicholas Singleton
Alabama OL -- Kadyn Proctor
Arizona State OL -- Max Iheanachor
Kansas OL -- Enrique Cruz Jr.
Oregon OL -- Emmanuel Pregnon
Kentucky IOL -- Jalen Farmer
Alabama LB -- Deontae Lawson
Florida EDGE -- Tyreke Sapp
Florida State DL -- Darnell Jackson
Texas LB -- Anthony Hill Jr.
Missouri EDGE -- Zion Young
Auburn DL -- Bobby Jamison-Travis
Texas A&M DL -- Tyler Onyedim
Michigan LB -- Jaishawn Barham
Michigan EDGE -- Derrick Moore
Clemson EDGE -- T.J. Parker
Miami EDGE -- Akheem Mesidor
Texas A&M LB -- Taurean York
Oregon CB -- Jadon Canaday
LSU CB -- Mansoor Delane
TCU Safety -- Bud Clark
John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!