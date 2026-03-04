The Detroit Lions will now conduct a series of pre-draft visits to learn more about the prospects that could be selected in the upcoming NFL draft.

Every NFL team is allotted 30 in-house visits with draft prospects. It does not necessarily mean the team is high on a player, but evaluations and examinations with team doctors and the training staff can provide vital information that can put a player in a better position to be selected.

Players are allowed to tour a team's practice facility, but no on-field football work is permitted.

Teams like the Lions like to go over the scheme. Also, a prospect will typically sit with coaches on the staff to evaluate if they can quickly address questions or how deep of an understanding a player has of core football fundamentals.

Last season, wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa even wore a Lions jersey to to his meeting with the Lions, causing general manager Brad Holmes to question if he was simply trying to garner instant favor by wearing the uniform of the team he was visiting.

"That pick, he really represents what we're all about," Holmes told Kay Adams last season. "You have to do a lot of work on him. It requires a lot of work. It would be easy if he had 90 catches and 1,100 yards in the SEC and all that. But he didn't, so you had to dig a little bit deeper and watch even more tape and dig deeper into the background.

"The targets that he did have, he took full advantage of them. When I looked at the past two years of his film, he's catching every ball with his hands, he's not dropping anything."

Top-30 visits with Lions

Tennessee defensive line -- Tyre West

Formal visits at 2026 NFL combine

Michigan TE -- Marlin Klein

Houston TE -- Tanner Koziol

Cincinnati TE -- Joe Royer

North Dakota State QB -- Cole Payton

Penn State RB -- Nicholas Singleton

Alabama OL -- Kadyn Proctor

Arizona State OL -- Max Iheanachor

Kansas OL -- Enrique Cruz Jr.

Oregon OL -- Emmanuel Pregnon

Kentucky IOL -- Jalen Farmer

Alabama LB -- Deontae Lawson

Florida EDGE -- Tyreke Sapp

Florida State DL -- Darnell Jackson

Texas LB -- Anthony Hill Jr.

Missouri EDGE -- Zion Young

Auburn DL -- Bobby Jamison-Travis

Texas A&M DL -- Tyler Onyedim

Michigan LB -- Jaishawn Barham

Michigan EDGE -- Derrick Moore

Clemson EDGE -- T.J. Parker

Miami EDGE -- Akheem Mesidor

Texas A&M LB -- Taurean York

Oregon CB -- Jadon Canaday

LSU CB -- Mansoor Delane

TCU Safety -- Bud Clark

