Everything Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff Said After Eagles Loss
Here is everything Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff told reporters, following a disappointing offensive performance in a 16-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
On whether the most frustrating part offensively was just being one or two plays away:
I mean, we did feel like we moved the ball pretty decently at times throughout the game and got down there, stalled out a few times. All the fourth downs weren’t good enough. You give a ton of credit to them, they’re a good ass defense. I like to think if we were able to get a fourth down or two, it changes the game and even some of those third downs. But they played well, and we weren’t even close to up to snuff today.
On the disconnection with WR Amon-Ra St. Brown having 12 targets and only 2 catches was something between them or something the Eagles were doing:
I don’t think it has anything to do with him and I. I think there was just tight coverage and we just didn’t connect. There’s a few I’d like to have back that I just missed. Slight miscommunication on our end on one or two of them maybe. But, it should never be that bad, it really shouldn’t. It wasn’t good enough.
On whether this is the most he has dealt with pressure or tipped balls on almost every single down:
I don’t know. I think they did a good job, I do. I think they did a really good job. I think they’re aware of how teams want to attack them and they know if you’re going to throw the ball quick, they can stop and put their hands up and they’re good. They understand that. They also know if it’s a longer drop back, to get their pass rush going and they did that to some extent, but I don’t want to take any credit away from them. We shot ourselves in the foot a whole lot and it hurt us.
On keeping the team together after failed third and fourth downs:
No, I mean the fourth downs are the whole thing. I don’t know what we were on third down, but a lot of those third downs we’re trying to get to fourth down. Trying to get to fourth and short and then expecting to convert. We’ve been really good on fourth down. I would imagine high sixties or seventies on the year. Today we obviously had zero. So that was a part of the plan, getting those fourth and manageables the fourth and convert on let’s say at least half of them. It’s a whole different ball game now. Again, if and but means nothing. They played well and we didn’t.
On the weather’s impact throughout the game:
I don’t think it affected us much. Maybe on one or two throws. But no, I don’t think it made a huge difference.
On why he wore two gloves:
It felt good with the pregame. It felt like those were good.
On if the team can learn and take from the loss:
Sure, to some extent. To some extent good things and that’s what you want, we do stack up in some areas but not good enough obviously for the win and not good enough in a lot of areas as well. But we’re six and four, we’re in the middle of the season. Got three home games coming up. Got a lot to look forward to. Got a lot of football ahead of us. Everything’s in front of us. We got a good veteran unit. We respond the right way, we will respond the right way and yeah, it sucks. It stings. You want to come out here and play well and beat a really good team and be able to have a kind of hallmark win in the middle of the season but we didn’t get done. Got to move on and find a way to win next week.
On the team’s defensive performance:
The defense was incredible, right? They played really well and kind of the game we anticipated from our defense. We knew they were going to play a little bit of field position ball control. Our defense was going to continue to stop them and then we had to do our job and try to score points and we didn’t. It feels horrible, it’s the worst. Our defense plays well and you feel like you let them down and I know I certainly do and it sucks.
On the possibility of returning to Philadelphia for a playoff game:
Yeah if they get the one seed and we win a playoff game. It would go through here. So yeah, that would be the case and we’d like to be on the other side of it.
On what they’d have to do differently in a rematch:
Yeah, we’re going to start with a whole bunch of areas. I don’t know to give you specifics, but again, I know it’s like a broken record. They played well. We didn’t at least offensively. Their defense played well. Again, it sucks to stand here and feel like you let your defense down.
On the team’s fourth-down attempts:
That’s just kind of who we are and when it doesn’t work, it’s going to get questioned by you guys and when it works, it’s going to get praised by you guys and it didn’t work today. I understand the question, but part of me says once you commit to it, you have to keep doing it. At some point you’re going to convert them. Tonight wasn’t our night on fourth down and it sucks. You’d like to think, how many do we have six, seven, six? Yeah, I’d like to think you get three of those or two of those. It’s a whole different ball game, but again, not good enough.