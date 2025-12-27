Lions' Snap Counts Against Vikings Reveal Depth Issues

The Detroit Lions' playoff hopes went out with a whimper in front of a national audience.

Playing on Christmas Day, the Lions fell 23-10 at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings in what was an extremely underwhelming performance. Battered with injuries and grappling with inconsistency throughout the season, the Lions were officially eliminated from postseason contention in Thursday's game.

Here is a breakdown of the Lions’ snap distribution, with analysis on what this could mean for the team moving forward.

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff — (64) 100%

Goff had his worst performance of the season Thursday, turning the ball over five times including three fumbles and two interceptions. The veteran had been having one of his most efficient seasons in his career prior to this game, and Thursday was the worst possible time for a clunker.

Running backs

Jahmyr Gibbs — (44) 69%

David Montgomery — (22) 34%

Sione Vaki — 19 special teams snaps (73%)

Jacob Saylors — 19 special teams snaps (73%)

An early fumble by Gibbs sent him to the sidelines for an extended spurt, with Montgomery getting plenty of first half action relative to recent weeks. The Lions still relied on Gibbs more, but neither back could get going in an efficient manner.

Wide receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown — (53) 83%

Jameson Williams — (53) 83%

Isaac TeSlaa – (33) 52%

Kalif Raymond — (6) 9% — Seven special teams snaps (27%)

Tom Kennedy — Nine special teams snaps (35%)

St. Brown was banged up entering Thursday’s game, and appeared to suffer an injury late in the game that could put his status for the season finale in jeopardy. TeSlaa delivered another clutch touchdown catch in the first half, and he has earned increased playing time moving forward with his efforts.

Tight ends

Shane Zylstra — (42) 66% — 11 special teams snaps (42%)

Anthony Firkser — (35) 55% — 13 special teams snaps (50%)

Giovanni Ricci — (32) 50% — Eight special teams snaps (31%)

The Lions had more three tight end packages in their playbook Thursday due to their injuries up front, as their usual swing tackle in jumbo formations was forced into the starting lineup. Because of this, all three tight ends were featured at least half of the game. Ricci has hit his maximum for elevations with three, so it will be interesting to see how the Lions proceed at this position next week.

Offensive line

Tate Ratledge — (64) 100% — Two special teams snaps (8%)

Dan Skipper — (64) 100% — Two special teams snaps (8%)

Christian Mahogany — (64) 100% — Two special teams snaps (8%)

Kingsley Eguakun — (64) 100%

Penei Sewell — (58) 91%

Kayode Awosika — (6) (9%) — Two special teams snaps (8%)

Miles Frazier — Two special teams snaps (8%)

Graham Glasgow — Two special teams snaps (8%)

With Taylor Decker sidelined, the Lions turned to Skipper to start at left tackle. Awosika got six snaps at right tackle when Sewell left the game briefly with injury. The Lions started Eguakun over a healthy enough Glasgow, with Campbell stating that the veteran was healthy enough to be a reserve but not a starter. Eguakun struggled in his second consecutive start.

Defensive line

Aidan Hutchinson — (52) 96%

Marcus Davenport — (37) 69% — Five special teams snaps (19%)

Roy Lopez — (32) 59% — Five special teams snaps (19%)

DJ Reader — (31) 57% — Four special teams snaps (15%)

Tyleik Williams — (23) 43%

Al-Quadin Muhammad — (17) 31%

Alim McNeill — (14) 26% — One special teams snaps (4%)

Tyrus Wheat — 14 special teams snaps (54%)

With McNeill battling an injury, the Lions leaned more on Lopez to anchor their interior defensive line. Lopez out-repped Reader, which had not been the case in previous weeks but may be emblematic of Reader’s recent struggles. Hutchinson and Muhammad both had two sacks, with the latter getting his on a much smaller workload.

Linebackers

Jack Campbell — (54) 100% — Three special teams snaps (12%)

Derrick Barnes — (53) 98% — Six special teams snaps (23%)

Alex Anzalone — (31) 57%

Malcolm Rodriguez — (19) 35% — 24 special teams snaps (92%)

Trevor Nowaske — (3) 6% — 24 special teams snaps (92%)

Grant Stuard — 24 special teams snaps (92%)

Anzalone left the game in the second half in concussion protocol, so Rodriguez got his biggest workload of the season. Campbell once again didn’t miss a snap, while Barnes missed just one in what was his highest percentage of snaps since Rodriguez’s return from injury.

Cornerbacks

Rock Ya-Sin — (53) 98% — Five special teams snaps (19%)

D.J. Reed — (53) 98%

Amik Robertson — (18) 33%

Arthur Maulet — (1) 2% — Eight special teams snaps (31%)

Khalil Dorsey — 18 special teams snaps (69%)

Nick Whiteside — Eight special teams snaps (31%)

With health being an issue in this position group, Ya-Sin continues to pace the group in snaps. Reed had his biggest percentage of snaps since his return from injury, while Robertson played one-third of the downs as he continues to battle a hand injury.

Safeties

Daniel Thomas — (51) 94% — 15 special teams snaps (58%)

Jalen Mills — (38) 70% — Nine special teams snaps (35%)

Thomas Harper — (14) 26%

Harper exited the game with an injury, so Detroit was forced to turn to Thomas and Mills as the only other two options at the position. The team elected to not elevate one of their two safeties on the practice squad, but may have no choice if Harper isn’t able to go next week. Harper’s concussion is his second of the month, meaning he could be sidelined for the finale.

Specialists

Jake Bates — Five special teams snaps (19%)

Jack Fox — Five special teams snaps (19%)

Hogan Hatten — Five special teams snaps (19%)

