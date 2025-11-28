Everything Lions QB Jared Goff Said After Loss to Packers

Here is everything Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff told reporters, following a 31-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

On when he heard from Lions C Frank Ragnow about coming out of retirement:

“A few weeks ago he reached out and had a little interest I think, got that itch again. Yeah, we’ll be excited to get him back.”

On how the team settled in today after the first few drives:

“Pretty good, yeah. I thought there were good moments offensively, moving the ball pretty well at times. Obviously wasn’t enough and to come up short that way – it sucks, it hurts. You wish you had another chance to kind of try to get another one but yeah mean, it hurts. It sucks. They played well. You tip your cap.”

On Lions WR Jameson Williams stepping up today after Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown’s injury:

“Kind of knew it would become Jamo’s game there, really before the game and then when that happens, you really know it. Then (Isaac) TeSlaa I thought stepped up and did a good job. I thought (Tom Kennedy) T.K., he’s going to be unsung hero there being able to step in and know all the stuff – really impressive. It’s still , I guess moral victory that we were able to get Jamo going like that.”

On if he liked the offensive calls made on fourth down today:

“I did. Yeah, I did. I’ve got to connect with (Jameson Williams) Jamo there on the one down in the red zone. That’s, I’ve got to give him a better throw, and he makes the catch. He might score right there and the drive might be over. That’s the one that will hurt me for a while. Then, yeah, they can rip it on their fourth downs and tip your cap. I thought they played really well.”

On what the team can do to improve on fourth downs:

“I don’t think there’s anything you can do. You’ve just got to execute in those big moments. That’s really it. I wish there was some magic potion to take to be better on fourth down, but there’s not. I had (Lions WR Jameson Williams) Jamo open, he’s streaming across, I’ve got to hit him. That’s the bottom line. There’s no other way to fix it. I hit him there, then we’re one-for-two on fourth down and probably get more points there.”

On what it was like to be missing Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and Lions TE Sam LaPorta:

“I thought everyone stepped up and did a good job. (Jameson Williams) Jamo became that guy that was getting open a lot and trying to get him the ball. I thought (Isaac) TeSlaa did a good job. Like I said, (Tom Kennedy) TK did a good job. Yeah, guys stepped up.”

On the mindset going into the rest of the season:

“Of course, yeah, win the next one. Find a way to win the next one, get to 8-5. Then after that it’s going to be the same answer. So yeah, we know where we’re at. We certainly know that this was consequential for division rankings and whatnot. Yeah, we’ve got to win the next one and find a way to beat Dallas.”

On how Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown being out will impact the offense:

“It changes some stuff. He’s obviously such a big part of our offense, a lot of it goes through him. So changes a little bit, but not much.”

On when he got the news about Lions C Frank Ragnow coming out of retirement:

"Yeah, a few weeks ago. I mean I didn’t know he was coming back for sure a few weeks ago, but I knew he was interested a few weeks ago. Yeah, I’m glad he’s back. That’ll be fun. I don’t know when he’ll end up playing but I’m sure he’ll be back soon.”

