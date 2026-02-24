Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell Provide Updated Timeline For Taylor Decker

Since the 2025 Detroit Lions season concluded, questions have circulated about whether or not veteran left tackle Taylor Decker has played his final career snap, following a 10-year career.

Decker missed entire weeks of practice during the 2025 season, along with only playing in 14 of a possible 17 games for a second straight season. The lineman is entering his age-33 season, and it appears the wear and tear of the league is catching up with his body.

The Lions’ 2016 first-round draft pick last played a full 17 game slate back in 2022. Complicating matters is that backup swing tackle Dan Skipper announced his retirement after the season was over, and Giovanni Manu suffered injuries as well during the season, hampering his development.

With Frank Ragnow announcing his retirement right before summer practices began for the 2025 season, the uncertainty around Decker has caused some panic and concern among the fanbase.

Additionally, there has been a question about if Decker did return for another season, he could become a cap casualty with Detroit currently sitting over the projected salary cap for 2026, but it does not appear likely based on Holmes's comments.

Brad Holmes was available to the media on Tuesday for the first time since recapping the 2025 season in January, and the pressing question about the Pro-Bowl left tackle’s future was addressed by the general manager.

“Yeah obviously, I mean Taylor, he’s earned the right to have as much space as he needs to reflect on a long season, and we respect him, we give him that, but obviously, with the start of the new league year coming, that’s obviously you want as much clarity as possible,” Holmes said. “So, within these next couple of weeks, we’ll make sure that we have that clarity.”

Dan Campbell provides additional clarity

Dan Campbell also provided an update on his communication with Decker during this offseason. Campbell has let Decker decide on his own, giving the Buckeye time to process and figure out his future. Any discussions that they have had Campbell did not delve into the details.

“Yeah, I’ve left him alone. You know, we had a conversation right when the season ended,” Campbell said. “(It was) about just him taking his time to figure out what he really feels like he wants to do, can do. And so I’ve left him alone there. I don’t want to say we haven’t had a conversation, but I’m leaving that between us.”

Campbell did delve into the thought process for if Decker did or did not retire, saying that with Decker’s health concerns, they will need somebody that can either start or back the tackle up, depending on his future.

“If it’s not (him coming back), then we got to find a guy, right? If it is, we still got to find a guy, because as much as I love Deck, you know, he’s got some things that are going to need some management,” the coach revealed. “And that’s kind of where we’re at, you know? And so one way or anyone, we’re going to need somebody that can play over there. They can help us if we need them in a crunch or we need them as a starter.”