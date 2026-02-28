Lions' International Game Appealing to German Tight End Prospect

Entering the 2025 season, there was not much thought of the Detroit Lions being in the market for a tight end. However, after the season, and with the hiring of Drew Petzing, Detroit has a “sneaky need” at tight end, one that it may address during the NFL Draft.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, the Lions have met with multiple tight ends, confirming their plan to look to add youth to the room alongside Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright. One of the players that has been rising up draft boards recently is a local prospect to Detroit, that being Michigan’s Marlin Klein.

Klein is a big-bodied tight end who excels in the block game, but has quietly put together good receiving games as well.

During the process, however, Klein revealed he has faced questions about his receiving game. The tight end has confidence in his ability to catch the ball, which he will put to the test during the process this week.

“The biggest question is ‘can he play receiver? Can he catch the ball, can he run routes?’ I would say I can,” Klein said confidently. “I’ve shown it multiple times, I haven’t been given the opportunity too much. But, when I’m given the opportunity, I make plays.”

Klein is the traditional "block-first" tight end, but models his game after some of the most dynamic and complete tight ends to grace the gridiron. He revealed he models his game after Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez and surefire Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Marlin Klein, a Michigan TE born in Germany, has had a formal visit with Detroit.



Playing with a fellow German-American, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and the upcoming international game are very attractive to him.



He’s also a fan of coach Dan Campbell@DetroitPodcast pic.twitter.com/6eVE2KCuwt — Emmett Matasovsky (@E_Matasovsky57) February 27, 2026

“There’s lots of people (to model his game after), I love watching Tony Gonzalez, Rob Gronkowski, Rob always played with the mindset that he is bigger and stronger than everybody else,” the Michigan captain said. "And that is how I try to play my game.”

With his noted success in the run game, Lions On SI asked the tight end what his mindset is when blocking, and he opened up, showing some personality and calling himself a bit crazy.

“I think, blocking-wise, you kind of have to be crazy,” the tight end revealed. “You have to be crazy to play this position, and the mindset I attack with is: ‘I’ll run through your face, I will take you to where you don’t want to go.’”

With a mindset like that, it seems like a natural fit to project Klein to Detroit, and he confirmed that he has met with the team that is 45 minutes east of Ann Arbor. Being local to the area, Klein is familiar with Detroit, and a fan of coach Dan Campbell already.

“I did (meet with the Lions), I had a formal with them last night (Wednesday night),” Klein confirmed. “I love coach Campbell, what the Lions’ organization represents.”

Detroit has one more pitch that none of the other 31 teams in the league can offer, either. The Lions were recently announced to be playing an international game in Germany, with a popular belief being that it is due to Amon-Ra St. Brown’s German roots. However, if Detroit gets the chance to select Klein, St. Brown will be joined by another German player, with the tight end being born in Germany.

Klein called that international game the most attractive thing about playing for Detroit, and playing with another German-American as a major selling point. However, Klein pointed out, it is all up to who picks up the phone to dial him up first on draft day.

“The Germany game is probably the most attractive thing about it (playing for Detroit),” the Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection said. “Getting to play with Amon-Ra St. Brown, who’s also German, and getting to play in Germany, that would be awesome. But it’s not really in my hands.”

