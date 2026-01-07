Detroit Lions New OC News, Rumors Tracker

The Detroit Lions are going to conduct a thorough search in order to find their next offensive coordinator.

John Morton only lasted one season in Motown before being dismissed. The offense failed to gel and execute at a consistent level.

Former Lions quarterback David Blough, who retired after the 2023 season, is among the early candidates who is expected to interview for the coveted vacancy.

Another name that supporters were intrigued by is Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

There are reports the Ravens organization made the decision to part ways with coach John Harbaugh, due to their desire for the veteran coach make changes to his coaching staff.

After Harbaugh reportedly disagreed, it was eventually announced the team had made the decision to move from the coach who led them for the last 18 NFL seasons.

According to Athletic beat writer Jeff Zriebiec, Monken was growing increasingly unpopular among the players.

"It’s very clear that John Harbaugh wanted to keep Todd Monken.” Zrebiec explained. “Lamar Jackson, I think, and Todd Monken’s personalities, I don’t think, meshed very well at times. I think John was the buffer between the two for much of the year, and much of the last couple years. It’s not that they hated each other. The manner in which this kind of went down was a little shocking, and I know left some people in the building pretty disappointed."

Others have reported that game plans were quickly abandoned during games, causing players to feel the staff was not putting the roster in the best position to succeed.

“Those sources, who had direct knowledge of how Monken ran the offense, said players felt the Ravens worked on a specific game plan during the week only to abandon it mid-game, creating chaos and confusion,” the Baltimore Banner reported this week. “They also viewed Monken as increasingly standoffish and unwilling to collaborate with players.”

It appears as of now that Kelvin Sheppard will return for a second season as defensive coordinator. The defense dealt with a myriad of injuries in his inaugural campaign leading the defense.

Track all the news, rumors and stories here at Lions On SI until the new coordinator is officially hired.

News, Rumors

1/6/2025 (7:30 p.m): David Blough emerges as potential candidate for Detroit Lions vacant offensive coordinator position

Stories

'Sneaky Hot' Name Emerges as Early Detroit Lions OC Candidate

Pros and Cons of Detroit Lions Hiring David Blough as Offfensive Coordinator

The #Lions have started off their OC search with an intriguing name: David Blough, a former Detroit QB.



Blough was assistant QBs coach with the #Commanders, but did the QB coach job after Tavita Pritchard left. A sneaky hot name. pic.twitter.com/mZFTf1ubI3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2026

More from Detroit Lions OnSI