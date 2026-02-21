Why Former Lions Backup QB Rates Jared Goff Higher Than Sam Darnold

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is entering his 11th NFL season and sixth with Dan Campbell's squad.

In a recent ranking of five of the top quarterbacks in the NFC, former Lions backup quarterback Chase Daniel ranked the veteran signal-caller as the No. 4 quarterback in the conference.

"Gotta put him here. Jared Goff. Love the way this guy is playing," said Daniel. "He completely turned his career around from when he was with the Rams. He's become an elite quarterback. He's just been a baller at times. He struggled a little bit this past year, but he makes the Lions alliance. Extremely good decision-maker."

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was ranked No. 5 on the list. Above Goff were Jordan Love of the Packers (No.3), Dak Prescott of the Cowboys (No.2) and Matthew Stafford of the Rams (No.1).

Another former Lions quarterback, Dan Orlovsky, has in the past praised the former No. 1 overall pick's leadership.

“I think it’s rare to take two organizations, in a short period of time, to championship games. To be cast off, to fall on your face at the second place a little bit early on, and now become one of the cat’s meows.”

New OC discussses importance of communication with quarterbacks

New offensive coordinator Drew Petzing is looking forward to working with Goff, given his ability to read defenses and his accuracy.

The former Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator explained why it is valuable to have a close relationship with a quarterback that features good communication.

"I can do some things and involve some things. And ‘hey, you haven’t done this, but I think this is going to fit really well. Here’s why, here’s how. Let’s take a look at it. Are you seeing this the same way I do? Let’s take a couple reps of it," Petzing told SB Nation. "Oh yeah, you’re on it, or alright, hey, you’re not feeling that we got other ways to go.’ I think all of that is, you know, kind of the ever-evolving offense that you guys will see on the field. But that relationship, that communication, is as important as anything.”

