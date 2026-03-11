Detroit Lions Restructure Contract of Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions have created cap space for the 2026 offseason by shifting funds around in the contract of quarterback Jared Goff.

With the Lions beginning the offseason in the negatives in terms of cap space, general manager Brad Holmes is forced to shift funds around in an effort to make Detroit players in free agency this season. The general manager has elected to do so by moving money around in Goff's contract.

Originally on the hook for a cap hit of $69.6 million in 2026, Goff's restructured contract will carry a cap hit of $37.6 million. This gives the Lions $32 million in new available cap for the offseason.

The team converted $40 million of Goff's signing salary into a signing bonus.

Because of the Lions' salary cap situation, Goff's contract restructure could be the first of multiple moves for the organization this year.

With the new cap space, the Lions could either be players in the external free agent market or use the money to retain some of their own players.

Originally acquired from the Los Angeles Rams in a trade that sent Matt Stafford away, Goff's career revival has been a revelation for the Lions. After a tough first season, Goff rebounded and has put together four straight strong years.

Over his time in Detroit, Goff has earned three trips to the Pro Bowl and finished fifth in Most Valuable Player voting in 2024. He led the team to the NFC Championship game in 2023, then turned around and helped the team to the No. 1 seed and a 15-2 record the following year.

Even though the Lions finished in last in the NFC North and missed the playoffs with a 9-8 season in 2025, there's still plenty of optimism surrounding Goff's ability to lead the Lions back into contention beginning with the 2026 season.

In total, Goff has made 82 starts in five years with the Lions. He has thrown for 21,451 yards, 149 touchdowns and 47 interceptions. He currently ranks second behind Stafford in a number of franchise records, including passing yards and passing touchdowns.

So far in free agency, the Lions have focused on retooling their offense around Goff. They've signed a pair of offensive linemen in center Cade Mays and offensive tackle Larry Borom, while also adding a running back in Isiah Pacheco after trading away David Montgomery.

Detroit has also brought back Teddy Bridgewater to be Goff's backup after Kyle Allen signed a two-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.

Cap hits

2026: $37.6 million

2027: $62.6 million

2028: $69.6 million

2029: $16 million (void)