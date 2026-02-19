Report: Lions Are Doing Lots of 'Homework' on Free Agent Tackles

The Detroit Lions are still awaiting the decision of veteran left tackle Taylor Decker regarding his playing future.

Speaking to reporters during a draft videoconference, NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah was asked about his assessment on the tackle class and to share who he believes Detroit could target at pick No. 17, if they decide to select a lineman.

Prior to disclosing a pair of tackles he was high on, Jeremiah revealed that Detroit had also been doing their due diligence in the free agent tackle market.

"Sounds like they've been doing a lot of homework on free agent tackles," said Jeremiah. "So, I mean, that shows you that there, you know, we'll see what happens with Decker, but it feels like there could definitely be a need there."

Even if Decker returns, the Lions are likely still in search of tackle depth, as Giovanni Manu remains a question mark heading into his third NFL season.

Two tackles the Lions could draft

Jeremiah offered two tackles he believed fit the mold of what the Lions look for in offensive linemen.

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling has been a prospect that has been moving up many draft boards, due to his grittiness and ability to excel quickly at the next level.

"When you're looking at pick No.17, Monroe Freeling makes a lot of sense there," said Jeremiah. "As someone who's kind of got the the excellent size, there's some torque and physicality and aggressiveness to him in the way he plays.

"I like Blake Miller a lot. I would imagine the fact that he's got 54 starts, was a high school wrestler, 35-inch arms. He's going to bench over 30 (reps). Probably jump over 30. I would imagine that he would be popular and highly thought of there in that room, for the kind of stuff they value," Jeremiah added. "Those two guys to me would make a lot of sense."

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks Texas Longhorns edge rusher Trey Moore (8) | Brett Patzke-Imagn Images

Example of Freeling demonstrating grit

Jeremiah elaborated on what he learned after speaking to Bulldogs offensive line coach Stacy Searels.

"On Freeling as a player, just to give you an idea about him. It's the unique combination of mom as a yoga instructor, which I would always love for an offensive lineman to have a mom as a yoga instructor, in terms of the flexibility stuff," Jeremiah explained. "In talking to their offensive line coach Stacy Searels -- he was telling me a story about how Freeling has a high ankle, is supposed to be out for several weeks.

"And the next week they play Auburn and said, 'Hey, if there's an emergency, could we use you?' Absolutely, coach.' He said, the kid ends up going out there and playing 63 snaps in that game. So, it kind of speaks to his toughness and competitiveness, and kind of feels Dan Campbell to me. So, that one would make a lot of sense."