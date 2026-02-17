Detroit Lions Veteran Linebacker Predicted to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Detroit Lions are facing some difficult decisions regarding which of their own NFL free agents to bring back for the 2026 season.

Among the most difficult is the decision general manager Brad Holmes has to make about veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone.

In a recent free agency list linking top free agents to the "best" team fit, the 31-year-old was predicted to land with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Lavonte David is a free agent, and coach Todd Bowles needs more from his inside linebackers. Anzalone is quick to key the run, and Bowles is one of the best at scheming his linebackers on pressure stunts," writes Matt Bowen. "Tampa Bay can add another productive veteran on defense here. Anzalone had 2.5 sacks and eight pass breakups in Detroit last season."

After joining Detroit in 2021, Anzalone has aided Detroit's linebackers to steadily improve over the course of five years.

It is expected that Jack Campbell will earn a lucrative contract extension, potentially ending the tenure in Motown of the former Saints linebacker.

Campbell took over as the green dot captain and has emerged as one of the top young linebackers in the league.

Anzalone has also been naturally linked to the New York Jets, given his close relationship with Aaron Glenn, the Lions former defensive coordinator.

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) tackles Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Detroit Lions best fit

The only player that was listed as a top fit for Dan Campbell's squad was veteran defensive end Joey Bosa.

"The Lions had 16 sacks on third down last season (tied for 15th in the league), so Detroit could add Bosa to elevate its sub-package pass rush," Bowen wrote. "Bosa, who had five sacks with the Bills in 2025, fits well opposite Aidan Hutchinson with his speed-to-power production and the effort level to clean up late in plays."

Bosa may be an option to add to Detroit's defense, but Al-Quadin Muhammad is the likely player Holmes would chose first to bring back first, if both sides can agree to a reasonable conract.

After producing a double-digit sack season, Muhammad is looking for a hefty raies in pay.

