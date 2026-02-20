5 Detroit Lions Crack 2025 PFF Top 101 List

The Detroit Lions had five players included in the 2025 Pro Football Focus list of top 101 players, including three listed within the top 10.

The list highlights the best performances by players last season, regardless of position.

Right tackle Penei Sewell came in at No. 3, with defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (No. 7) and linebacker Jack Campbell (No. 8) also landing in top spots.

As, PFF explained, "The highest-graded tackle in the NFL slots in at No. 3 on the PFF 101. Sewell earned a 95.2 PFF overall grade to lead all offensive linemen, largely driven by his 96.8 PFF run-blocking grade, which also led all offensive linemen. He made history with his 98.7 PFF overall grade in the Lions’ Week 3 win over the Ravens; it was the highest single-game PFF grade by an offensive tackle in the PFF era (since 2006)."

Hutchinson showcased that he has put his serious leg injury that he suffered in 2024 behind him. In October, he secured his long-term future in Motown with a lucrative new extension.

"Coming off a season-ending broken leg in 2024, Hutchinson hit the ground running in 2025," writes PFF. "His 23.1% PFF pass-rush win rate trailed only two players at the position, while his 100 total pressures were tied for the second most among all players."

More: Intriguing Guard With Ties to Detroit Lions OC Drew Petzing to Become Free Agent

Campbell was credited for improving in each season he has played in the NFL. PFF noted, "Campbell has improved in each season since entering the NFL, and he led linebackers with a 90.2 PFF overall grade in 2025. He missed just 7.1% of his tackle attempts, and his 68 tackles resulting in a defensive stop were four more than any other defensive player."

Amon-Ra St. Brown came in at No. 17 and was Detroit's only receiver on Detroit's roster featured.

"Every NFL wide receiver was at least slightly outshone by Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Puka Nacua this year, but St. Brown had another strong season in his own right," said PFF. "He notched a PFF receiving grade above 90.0 for the fourth straight season, and his 2.48 yards per route run ranked fourth among all wide receivers, as did his 1,401 receiving yards."

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who had a stellar third season, ranked No. 47.

"Gibbs’ 85.6 PFF overall grade in 2025 ranked sixth among running backs, and he logged PFF grades above 80.0 both as a runner and as a receiver. His 90.3 PFF receiving grade was a career high, with the 12th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft racking up 616 yards from 77 receptions."