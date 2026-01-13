Lions to Interview New York Giants Interim Head Coach

The Detroit Lions are set to interview another candidate for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

According to multiple reports, New York Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka is scheduled to interview this week on Wednesday.

Kafka is also set to interview with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as the NFC South squad made sweeping coaching changes, including at offensive coordinator.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen expressed Kafka would also earn an interview for the head coaching opening in New York.

"He's going to get an interview, and he's done a good job. He's been on the interview for the last, you know, several weeks. Enjoyed working with Mike," said Schoen. "His leadership offensively, he was able to still handle the play calling. I believe we ended up 13th in the league in offense. I think we were 30th last year. You know, fifth in the run. Fifth in the league in rushing. So, it was impressive. Again, that's – you put on that head coaching hat, and now you've got to evaluate the defense, too. Obviously made a change with Shane (Bowen), that's difficult to do, and he handled all that very well, and obviously impressive, two wins down the stretch here."

Kafka expressed he was proud of the work he did with the Giants, even though the results out on the field were not all that positive.

Former head coach Brian Daboll was fired earlier this season.

"I'm very proud of the work I did here," said Kafka. "Obviously, from a results wise, we need to get a few more wins. But I'm really proud of how our guys responded, really proud of our coaching staff, everyone working together towards a common goal and then finishing the season strong with two great wins."

Kafka indicated the experience he gained working in New York has properly prepared him to become a head coach, whether it be with the Giants or elsewhere.

"Absolutely, it was a great experience, a great learning experience. I certainly learned a lot about myself, certainly learned about others, leadership, the game," said Kafka. "You're asked to do different responsibilities, more game management, operating with the special teams, operating with the defense a little bit more. So, those are all great experiences and absolutely made me much more confident in my abilities to be a head coach."

Kafka was a fourth-round draft pick back in 2010 and bounced around the practice squads of several NFL teams, including the Eagles, Patriots, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Vikings, Titans and Bengals.

