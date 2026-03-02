Grading Lions Trade Haul for David Montgomery

The Detroit Lions have broken up their running back duo of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.

With Gibbs developing into one of the NFL's most dynamic backs and in line for a contract extension this offseason, Montgomery has been dealt to the Houston Texans. On Monday, the Lions agreed to a deal sending Montgomery to Houston for two draft picks and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs.

On the surface, the deal marks the end of an era where the Lions boasted one of the top running back duos in the league. The tandem of Montgomery and Gibbs affectionately earned the nickname 'Sonic and Knuckles' for how well their contrasting styles complimented each other, and at their respective bests they made a phenomenal 1-2 punch.

However, Montgomery's overall role decreased throughout the 2025 season, and he finished with a career-low in snap percentage at 37 percent. He carried the ball 10 times just one time from Week 10 on, and played more than 25 snaps just once in that time span.

As a result of his diminshed workload, along with comments from general manager Brad Holmes, uncertainty began to grow about Montgomery's future with the team in the offseason. Montgomery never publicly made an issue of his role, but reports indicated that he may not want to remain with the Lions.

After a report Sunday that Montgomery wanted out, things eventually materialized into Monday's trade. Now, Montgomery will join a backfield to compliment second-year running back Woody Marks in Houston, while the Lions have added two draft picks and an offensive lineman.

The Lions have added one draft pick to their haul in this year's draft, as Houston sent a 2026 fourth-round selection. Additionally, the Lions gained a 2027 seventh-rounder in the deal along with a potential starter for their interior offensive line in Scruggs.

A second-round pick of the Texans in 2023 out of Penn State, Scruggs has the opportunity to battle for a starting spot in the final year of his rookie contract. Scruggs has played plenty across both guard spots and at center, though his most experience has come at left guard.

Scruggs had an up-and-down 2025 season for the Texans, as he finished the year with a 45.0 overall offensive grade from Pro Football Focus. He graded out slightly better as a pass-blocker than a run-blocker, earning 57.7 and 40.5 grades, respectively, in those two areas.

However, Scruggs is an experienced option that will bring plenty of competition for the likes of Christian Mahogany and Tate Ratledge at guard. The Lions also have 2025 day three pick Miles Frazier aiming to compete for a spot.

Where things could really get interesting is if the Lions view Scruggs as a potential answer for their future at center. Frank Ragnow's retirement left them without a true answer last season, and though Graham Glasgow filled the role in 2025 his future is uncertain.

If not, the team could still pursue the idea of moving Tate Ratledge to center and slotting Scruggs in at guard. Ratledge got significant reps at center throughout his rookie training camp before ultimately starting every game at guard.

Trading Montgomery does leave the team somewhat thin at running back behind Gibbs, with Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors the two current options under contract. The Lions could be players in free agency for a replacement, or seek out a younger option in this year's draft.

Overall, the Lions gained two draft picks and a potential starter on their offensive line to part ways with a player who had become expendable. The thought of paying Jahmyr Gibbs what could be a market-setting extension with another running back already on a significant deal was difficult to fathom, and as a result the deal was one that can be deemed necessary.

Detroit will need to find another back capable of complimenting Gibbs effectively to account for the loss of Montgomery, but overall their haul is a solid one that should help them going forward.

Grade: B

