Report: Detroit Lions' David Montgomery 'Wants Out'

The Detroit Lions could be closer now to parting ways with veteran running back David Montgomery.

In a recent story providing information about what has been learned at the 2026 NFL combine, insider Jeremy Fowler writes that the veteran running back no longer wants to be in Motown.

As Fowler explained, "And at running back, the Lions' David Montgomery wants out, has a reasonable contract (owed $6 million in 2026) and is 28. That has value. Word out of Indy is that Detroit would want a decent Day 3 pick (possibly a fifth-rounder) in return. Seattle makes sense here if it can't re-sign Kenneth Walker III."

The 28-year-old has seen his role diminished in Detroit's offense, as Jahmyr Gibbs is now certainly going to be the focal point of the offense.

The former Chicago Bears running back also has a salary-cap figure that may be prohibitive, given his productivity. Detroit can ill-afford to pay a running back far above what it is going to receive in productivity.

The team is going to need to find funds to be able to pay its own free agents and players who are extension eligible.

Both Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes expressed they would love for Montgomery to return, but understand he may want to depart to be able to be utilized more often.

In a recent appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," Holmes indicated Gibbs is a core piece of the offense and that it was expected contract talks would begin soon for a lucrative, long-term contract.

Holmes indicated he had a meeting with Gibbs' agent regarding preliminary talks.

Montgomery has said in past interviews he has a strong desire to compete. Seeing his carries diminished likely caused the talented back to discuss his future with his representatives.

"That's all I was used to," Montgomery said about the Bears' struggles, via NFL.com. "And it got to a point where it sucked the fun out of the game for me because I'm a competitor. I like to compete. That's what football's about. It's so refreshing to be in a place where that's appreciated."

