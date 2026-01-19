Former Lions QB Charlie Batch Catches Major Stray After Texans Loss

Former Detroit Lions quarterback Charlie Batch caught a major stray from a viewer of the Houston Texans game against the New England Patriots.

Unfortunately, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud had an abysmal performance, tossing four interceptions in the fist half of a 28-16 road playoff loss.

An individual on social media shared, "C.J. Stroud has the best defense in the world and has regressed to Charlie Batch."

The retired quarterback caught wind of the comment and replied, "How'd I catch a stray in this? Lol."

Batch played collegiately at Eastern Mchigan (1994-1997). He played for the Lions from 1998-2001, after being drafted in the second-round.

After a short four-year stint in Motown, Batch ended his career playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers (2002-2012).

Stroud went 20 of 47 pass attempts for 212 yards, but a rough first half made it an uphill climb against the No. 2 seeded Patriots squad.

Earlier this week, Stroud shared his thoughts on the Texans' playoff matchup. Things were made that much more difficult without wide receiver Nico Collins, who was eventually ruled out after suffering a concussion last week.

"I think, you know, we've had a couple tough away games this year that we've had to go into harsh environments with, a lot of passionate fans, they say a lot of crazy things, and do a lot of crazy stuff," Stroud told reporters. "So, I think last week (against Steelers) was a good test for us, and I think, and being able to get past that with a dub, this next week's gonna be the same type of environment.

"Loud. Northeast is always hectic and rowdy," Stroud added. "So, they have a great fan base, loyal fan base, we'll be able to try to weather the storm and just focus on what we need to focus on play in and play out."

Tight end Dalton Schultz also left the game and could not return after suffering a calf injury.

"Yeah, I think it's exciting," Stroud commented further, when asked about his excitement level before the Patriots game. "It's a great opportunity for us to, you know, um, go out there our next game and, you know, put our best foot ahead of us, you know, and try to get it done, a really good football team. So yeah, it's just something on our mind that we need to get done, and that's all our focus is right now."

