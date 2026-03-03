How Lions Are 'Close' To Receiving 2026 Third-Round Compensatory Pick

The Detroit Lions are currently expected to receive a fifth-round compensatory NFL draft pick.

When veteran cornerback D.J. Reed went on the injured reserve list after injuring his hamstring, the opportunity to secure a fourth-round compensatory pick became a reality. But, his return late in the season has likely pushed back the pick to a fifth-rounder.

This week, there is now a possibility the Lions could have their 2026 compensatory pick upgraded to a third-rounder.

As Nick Korte explained, "There's also a better chance of the Lions' pick being upgraded from the 5th or 6th to the 3rd round, as an expanded leaguewide number draws Carlton Davis' contract closer to making the cut for the 3rd round. It should be close."

By trading veteran running back David Montgomery, Detroit now has additional capital to be able to maneuver comfortably in the draft.

Currently, Detroit does not have a third-round pick, but could package together picks in later rounds to be able to move up into the third-round.

Detroit clearly has needs in the trenches, but could also target a coveted safety or tight end, if they are high on Brad Holmes' draft board and are available to select.

Safety Kerby Joseph is rehabbing a left knee injury, but there is still uncertainty ahead of the draft about how he is going to feel ahead of team workouts this spring.

“We’ve been treating him. He’s done a few things. We’re in a, I would say the position now to where we’re slowly working him back. What is this going to look like, how is this going to feel, call it a month from now? We’ll have a lot better idea," Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters at the combine. "Is this something where he’s going to be able to handle what he’s going to feel like, or can we get it stable enough or can we get enough strength? It’s all of those things.”

I've learned that the leaguewide number considered for the 2026 compensatory picks might be a bit higher than I projected.



If that's true, after cleaning this up the projection could look something like this.



No huge changes, just a few picks moving a round. pic.twitter.com/sZUWtN1Z5m — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 3, 2026

Lions 2026 draft picks ahead of free agency

Round 1: No. 17

Round 2: No. 50

Round 4: Own draft pick

Round 4: Pick from Houston Texans

Round 5: Own draft pick

Round 5: Expected compensatory pick

Round 6: Pick from Jacksonville Jaguars

Round 6, Pick from Jacksonville Jaguara, via Seattle Seahawks

Round 7: Pick from Cleveland Browns

