Why Bud Clark Could Be Ideal Fit Amid Lions' Safety Injury Concerns

How the Detroit Lions approach the 2026 NFL Draft when it comes to the safety position could be telling about their future.

When healthy, the Lions' duo of Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch is undoubtedly one of the best in the entire NFL. Joseph is a ballhawk who earned All-Pro honors in 2024, while Branch is a do-it-all Swiss-Army Knife who can do a number of things at a high level defensively.

However, an unfortunate theme developed at the position as both players suffered season-ending injuries last year. Joseph dealt with a nagging knee injury and did not appear in a game after Week 6, eventually landing on injured reserve late in the year after attempting to return. Branch, meanwhile, suffered a torn Achilles in the team's win over Dallas.

As a result, there's a chance that both could miss the start of training camp and potentially into the regular season. If that's the case, and the Lions have an idea about whether or not that will happen at this stage of the offseason, they could target a safety who is capable of contributing right away in this year's draft.

One potential solution is TCU's Bud Clark, who will be testing with the defensive backs Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine. An initial evaluation of this defender won't reveal eye-popping traits, but a closer look at his game tape reveals a player who could be an ideal fit for the Lions.

Currently viewed to be a mid-round pick, Clark was plenty productive for the Horned Frogs over his time in the Big 12 Conference. Over his final four seasons in college, Clark recorded 15 receptions including four in his final year. This level of production calls to mind a player like Joseph, as he clearly has the instincts to be a ballhawk in the deep half of a defense.

There's also some serious athleticism, as he returned two interceptions for touchdowns in his career and has 112 career return yards on those 15 interceptions.

Clark also has over 200 combined tackles to his credit, indicating his willingness to participate in the run game as a tackler. This is a trait the Lions look for in their defensive backs, as the physicality aspect of his game is equally important as his coverage ability.

When it comes to concerns, Clark does have some durability issues as he has missed time due to injuries in three different seasons. He also sometimes has a tendency to freelance in coverage rather than rely on his technique.

Overall, Clark appears to be a ready-made solution who could have a role right away in the NFL. Even though he is on the older side when it comes to this year's class, Clark still has some room to grow and has the maturity to handle a significant workload.