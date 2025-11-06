How Lions Plan to Improve Offense, Screen Passing Game
The Detroit Lions offense has not lived up to their potential the past couple of weeks.
With the offensive line working through issues, the timing of the offense has been disrupted. Without the ability to consistently run the football, the play-action passing game has also been inconsistent.
Against the Minnesota Vikings, it was clear one method to address their aggressiveness on defense was utilizing the screen passing game.
Unfortunately, the blocking was not up to the standard, resulting in inconsistent results.
Quarterback Jared Goff and passing game coordinator David Shaw addressed the issues in the screen game and how to make improvements the remainder of the 2025 season.
“Practice. Getting better at it, working on it, reps. It’s timing. Screens are hard to get. It is hard to practice those because it’s hard to do it on a full-speed defense," said Goff. "But when you do get those reps in practice, making sure that the timing between the O-line and my throw and our running backs and their landmarks, all that matters a whole lot, and we’ve just got to keep working.”
Part of the reason screens can be effective is the selling by the offensive line and quality blocking.
Shaw was asked about the offensive line's role in potentially improving the screen passing game.
He indicated the offense was explosive, but inefficient at times. Despite the team's struggles, they are still in a tight division race, but it is time for the players to meet their potential by executing the fundamentals on a consistent basis.
Equating the offense to a basketball team, Shaw feels the team hits three-pointers well, but is not solid in their mid-range game.
"When we do it well, like the second play of the game, huge big screen to (Sam) LaPorta. A little bit later, screen for minus four yards, minus three. Little later, screen to (Amon-Ra) St. Brown, gain of six yards. So, that's just part of us being better at what we do," said Shaw. "We got great screen components, we got great dropback components, we got great run components. But, it just boils down to everybody on every single play doing their job to the best of their ability. ..."
What Lions head coach expects this week
After a game in which the team struggled in all three phases, Dan Campbell wants his team to get back to their brand of football against a wounded Washington Commanders squad.
“I just want to see us play our brand of football for 60 minutes our style. I want to see us line up, I want to see the urgency, the intensity, I want to see the focus, I want to see the finish on the football - offense, defense. I want to see our playmakers making plays within the scheme, within the system. I want to see our coaches coaching at a high level," said Campbell. "I want us playing, coaching on a championship level.
"More importantly, I want to play a hell of a lot better than we did last week. We need to amp this thing up and clean this up. Let’s play disciplined football for 60 minutes. Doesn’t have to be perfect, not looking for perfect," Campbell explained further. "Let’s clean some of this stuff up.”
Roster moves
As expected, the team placed offensive lineman Christian Mahogany on the injured reserve list.
In a corresponding move, linebacker Ty Summers was signed from the team's practice squad to the 53-man active roster. The team's practice squad again has 16 players, after signing multiple offensive linemen to address a myriad of injuries.