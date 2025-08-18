SI

2025 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings And Auction Draft Values

Michael Fabiano

Raiders TE Brock Bowers leads Michael Fabiano's list of the top fantasy football tight end for 2025.
Tight end is one of the easiest positions to fill in fantasy football drafts, as you can still find plenty of good ones (and some solid sleepers) in the middle to late rounds of traditional leagues. In fact, only five tight ends are being picked in the top 60 overall based on the average draft position (ADP) on FantasyPros.

Here's my top 32 fantasy tight ends for this season, including bye week information and the maximum amount of dollars you should spend on them in an auction ($200 salary cap).

2025 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Rk

Player

Pos

Team

Bye

Auction

1

Brock Bowers

TE1

LV

8

$33

2

Trey McBride

TE2

ARI

8

$31

3

George Kittle

TE3

SF

14

$27

4

Sam LaPorta

TE4

DET

8

$17

5

T.J. Hockenson

TE5

MIN

6

$16

6

Travis Kelce

TE6

KC

10

$16

7

Mark Andrews

TE7

BAL

7

$11

8

David Njoku

TE8

CLE

9

$11

9

Evan Engram

TE9

DEN

12

$10

10

Tucker Kraft

TE10

GB

5

$9

11

Tyler Warren

TE11

IND

11

$7

12

Jake Ferguson

TE12

DAL

10

$7

13

Dalton Kincaid

TE13

BUF

7

$7

14

Colston Loveland

TE14

CHI

5

$7

15

Dallas Goedert

TE15

PHI

9

$6

16

Jonnu Smith

TE16

PIT

5

$5

17

Kyle Pitts

TE17

ATL

5

$5

18

Hunter Henry

TE18

NE

14

$4

19

Zach Ertz

TE19

WAS

12

$4

20

Cade Otton

TE20

TB

9

$4

21

Brenton Strange

TE21

JAC

8

$3

22

Mike Gesicki

TE22

CIN

10

$3

23

Dalton Schultz

TE23

HOU

6

$2

24

Pat Freiermuth

TE24

PIT

5

$2

25

Isaiah Likely

TE25

BAL

7

$2

26

Chigoziem Okonkwo

TE26

TEN

10

$1

27

Mason Taylor

TE27

NYJ

9

$1

28

Darren Waller

TE28

MIA

12

$1

29

Theo Johnson

TE29

NYG

14

$1

30

Juwan Johnson

TE30

NO

11

$1

31

Ja'Tavion Sanders

TE31

CAR

14

$1

32

Elijah Arroyo

TE32

SEA

8

$1

