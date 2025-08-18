2025 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings And Auction Draft Values
Tight end is one of the easiest positions to fill in fantasy football drafts, as you can still find plenty of good ones (and some solid sleepers) in the middle to late rounds of traditional leagues. In fact, only five tight ends are being picked in the top 60 overall based on the average draft position (ADP) on FantasyPros.
Here's my top 32 fantasy tight ends for this season, including bye week information and the maximum amount of dollars you should spend on them in an auction ($200 salary cap).
2025 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
Rk
Player
Pos
Team
Bye
Auction
1
Brock Bowers
TE1
LV
8
$33
2
Trey McBride
TE2
ARI
8
$31
3
George Kittle
TE3
SF
14
$27
4
Sam LaPorta
TE4
DET
8
$17
5
T.J. Hockenson
TE5
MIN
6
$16
6
Travis Kelce
TE6
KC
10
$16
7
Mark Andrews
TE7
BAL
7
$11
8
David Njoku
TE8
CLE
9
$11
9
Evan Engram
TE9
DEN
12
$10
10
Tucker Kraft
TE10
GB
5
$9
11
Tyler Warren
TE11
IND
11
$7
12
Jake Ferguson
TE12
DAL
10
$7
13
Dalton Kincaid
TE13
BUF
7
$7
14
Colston Loveland
TE14
CHI
5
$7
15
Dallas Goedert
TE15
PHI
9
$6
16
Jonnu Smith
TE16
PIT
5
$5
17
Kyle Pitts
TE17
ATL
5
$5
18
Hunter Henry
TE18
NE
14
$4
19
Zach Ertz
TE19
WAS
12
$4
20
Cade Otton
TE20
TB
9
$4
21
Brenton Strange
TE21
JAC
8
$3
22
Mike Gesicki
TE22
CIN
10
$3
23
Dalton Schultz
TE23
HOU
6
$2
24
Pat Freiermuth
TE24
PIT
5
$2
25
Isaiah Likely
TE25
BAL
7
$2
26
Chigoziem Okonkwo
TE26
TEN
10
$1
27
Mason Taylor
TE27
NYJ
9
$1
28
Darren Waller
TE28
MIA
12
$1
29
Theo Johnson
TE29
NYG
14
$1
30
Juwan Johnson
TE30
NO
11
$1
31
Ja'Tavion Sanders
TE31
CAR
14
$1
32
Elijah Arroyo
TE32
SEA
8
$1