How Signing D.J. Wonnum Impacts Detroit Lions 2026 Draft Plans

The Detroit Lions made a worthwhile investment Tuesday, inking former Carolina Panthers pass-rusher D.J. Wonnum to a one-year deal. However, the signing should not significantly alter general manager Brad Holmes’ draft strategy this April.

Instead, the move reinforces Detroit’s need for further help at EDGE.

Wonnum fits the Lions’ M.O. at defensive end, as a physical, big-bodied defender capable of setting the edge against the run while offering modest pass-rush ability.

Yet, his production suggests he is better suited as a complementary piece than a three-down EDGE counterpart for Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson.

Over the past two seasons, his pass-rush efficiency has paled in comparison to many of his peers, reinforcing the idea that he is more of a part-time defender with limited starter upside.

In fact, among 74 EDGE defenders who logged at least 500 pass-rush snaps over the last two seasons, Wonnum ranked just 71st in quarterback hits (10), 57th in sacks (seven) and 61st in pressure rate (9.7 percent).

Despite that being the case, signing Wonnum does lessen the Lions’ urgency to select an EDGE on Day 1 of the draft. Furthermore, it makes it easier for Holmes & Co. to draft an offensive tackle at No. 17 overall, such as Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor or Georgia’s Monroe Freeling.

Still, make no mistake about it: EDGE remains a top priority for Detroit. Other needs that will likely be filled in the draft include at offensive tackle and at linebacker.

If the Lions are serious about getting back to the postseason in 2026, the former Panthers pass-rusher can not be the team's only addition at the position this offseason.

Time and time again, Wonnum has proven he’s much more of a rotational piece than a capable, full-time starter at the position.

It's why I believe that acquiring Wonnum shouldn't do much to alter Detroit's draft plans, including in the first round. If I'm Holmes, I'm still considering selecting an EDGE at No. 17, such as Texas A&M's Cashius Howell, Miami (Fla.)’s Akheem Mesidor or Auburn's Keldric Faulk.

And if Detroit doesn't nab an EDGE with its first-round selection, I could still see it doing so in the second round (No. 50 overall) or with one of its two fourth-rounders (No. 118 or No. 128 overall).

Subsequently, I don't believe that Holmes & Co. have landed their last EDGE this offseason. And if Wonnum ends up being their only pick-up at the position, it will cost defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's unit dearly in 2026.