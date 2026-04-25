Detroit Lions Target Tennessee DL Tyre West in Seventh Round
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The Detroit Lions made their seventh selection of the 2026 NFL Draft.
With their fifth selection on Day 3, the team targeted defensive lineman Tyre West.
The talented defender shared with On Sports Illustrated draft analyst Justin Melo how positive the experience was meeting with the Lions.
"I met with the Detroit Lions on a pre-draft 30 visit. I thought it went really well. I met with their general manager Brad Holmes. I met with the entire defensive staff. I thought their defensive coordinator (Kelvin Sheppard) was really cool. We had a great relationship," Melo wrote. "I’m visiting the New York Jets later this month as well. I also met with the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, and Houston Texans at the American Bowl. I met with a bunch of teams."
NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein shared, "West’s snap and start counts are unusually low for a draftable prospect. He has the bone thickness of an interior defender, but a chunk of his collegiate reps came at 5-technique and even-front defensive end. He’s a solid athlete with good quickness but below-average hand usage. He appears capable of sinking and anchoring but will be tested against interior double teams on the next level. West’s ability to pressure the pocket could earn him an opportunity at the next level."
This pick represented the final selection for Lions in this year's draft.
Overall, the Lions were able to target a prospect to fill each of their roster needs coming into the draft.
General manager Brad Holmes filled the void at the tackle position and proceeded to land a defensive end, linebacker, cornerback, wide receiver and defensive tackle.
With rookie minicamp cancelled, the first opportunity to see the team will be in one month, for the start of organized team activities at the end of May.
Lions 2026 Draft Selections
Round 1, pick 17: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
Round 2, pick 44: Derrick Moore, DE, Michigan
Round 4, pick 118: Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan
Round 5, pick 157: Keith Abney, CB, Arizona State
Round 5, pick 168: Kendric Law, WR, Kentucky
Round 6, pick 205: Skyler Gill-Howard, DT, Texas Tech
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John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!