In New Court Order, Terrion Arnold Tied to Florida Robberies

A new seven-page order from Hillsborough County Circuit Judge J. Logan Murphy has tied Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold to an alleged robbery that stemmed from stolen property from an Airbnb.

Judge Murphy's order granted Florida's motion for a pretrial detention against Boakai Hilton, who is one of the alleged assailants, and is accused of planning retaliation against those who are believed to have stolen items from a rental home.

Arnold's alleged connection is that he was robbed from an AirBNB he was staying at on two separate occasions, and is believed to be present in a car ride where the kidnapping allegedly was planned.

As the Detroit News explained, “The Feb. 24 order stated that the armed robbery and kidnapping were a direct result of ‘Arnold and his friends’ deciding to ‘take matters into their own hands’ after Arnold’s rental home was robbed twice. ‘While traveling in a car with Arnold back from Tallahassee, Hilton orchestrates the ambush,’ according to the order.

"Arnold was reportedly a victim of two robberies. The alleged thieves stole guns, high-end bags, jewelry, a cellphone, and $100,000 in cash, according to a police report filed by Arnold with the Largo Police Department on Feb. 3.”

Arnold was robbed two different times after hiring Yan Lopez to be his private driver, and the court order indicates that the Lions' cornerback believed that Lopez was in on it. Also allegedly believed to be in on the robberies was Daniel Tenesacca, a friend of Lopez.

An alleged scheme was put together to lure those thought of to have been part of the robberies back to the Airbnb. Listed in the report as allegedly part of this scheme were Adrianna Del Valle, who is said to be Arnold's girlfriend in the document, and Jasmine Randazzo.

In the court order, Murphy wrote that there were promises made by Del Valle of Arnold paying Randazzo for luring Lopez and Tenesacca back to the AirBNB. Once Lopez and Tenesacca arrived, along with Soljah Anderson, they were allegedly beaten by defendants Lyndell Hudson and Christion Williams.

"There, one of the defendants stuck the barrel of his firearm into Lopez's mouth, demanding he return the stolen property and Arnold's phone. Before the victims left, the co-defendants took their phones and wallets," Judge Murphy wrote. "This was all done ostensibly to get Lopez, Tenesaca and Anderson to admit that they stole the property from the AirBNB, which they never do."

The former first-round draft pick has not been charged or arrested by authorities. There are five people know to have been arrested in connection with this incident.

