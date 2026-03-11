Detroit Lions Release DL Josh Paschal

The Detroit Lions have made a decision of defensive lineman Josh Paschal.

After being selected in the second-round of the 2022 NFL Draft, things just did not workout for the talented defensive lineman.

After four seasons, the team has made the decision to release the 26-year-old, even though his contract was tolled, allowing him to have his 2025 contract restored this season.

General manager Brad Holmes hinted Paschal's tenure could be coming to a close soon at the NFL scouting combine.

Detroit made its first move on the offensive side, signing former Carolina Panthers center Cade Mays to a three-year, $25 million contract with $14 million guaranteed. Later on Monday, the team also signed Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Larry Borom.

The start of the legal tampering period had been tough on Detroit’s defense, as the team lost a pair of starters in linebacker Alex Anzalone and cornerback Amik Robertson.

Anzalone agreed to a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Robertson is set to join the Washington Commanders.

Defensive tackle Roy Lopez also departed, as he agreed to a two-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday.

Detroit’s defense is led by second-year defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard. Previously the team’s outside linebackers coach, Sheppard received a promotion to coordinator after Aaron Glenn was hired as the head coach of the New York Jets. There were some ups and downs in Sheppard’s first year as the coordinator, with some of the downs being caused by injury.

The Lions’ defense began the year on somewhat of a strong note, headlined by a solid performance against the Baltimore Ravens and dynamic quarterback Lamar Jackson. Though they surrendered 30 points, Detroit notched seven sacks in the win.

As the season went on, Sheppard’s group started to feel the attrition of the injury bug. Cornerbacks D.J. Reed and Terrion Arnold both spent time on injured reserve, while both starting safeties Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch would suffer season-ending injuries. Joseph has a knee injury that shut him down after Week 6, while Branch suffered a torn Achilles against Dallas in December. Both players are uncertain as far as if they will be ready for the start of next season.

Detroit is looking to rebound after a last-place finish, even though they finished with a winning record for the fourth consecutive season. The Lions finished the 2025 campaign 9-8, and will be looking to get back into contention after a down year.

