Is Peter Woods Lions' Defensive Tackle of Future?

Clemson’s Peter Woods has all the makings of a long-term answer for the Detroit Lions along the interior of the defensive line. Also, his profile fits exactly what the organization has prioritized under Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell, most notably grittiness and positional versatility.

Woods, checking in at roughly 6-foot-3, 298 pounds, is an explosive defensive tackle with a relentless motor, excellent agility for his position and a high football IQ.

He’s proven to be an effective run-defender, and he also provides plenty of value as a pass-rusher.

In addition, he’s equipped with a solid degree of upside due to his athleticism and a quick first step. Speaking of that athletic ability, he was the only player in college football to produce multiple games with a sack and a rushing touchdown in 2025.

Also, this past season, he became Clemson's first All-American at defensive tackle since Christian Wilkins (2018).

Woods’ explosiveness and athleticism should make him an intriguing prospect to the defensive line-needy Lions.

The Clemson defensive lineman compiled 8.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 2024, and followed that up with 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 2025. Plus, he generated 14 total pressures as a pass-rusher, including nine hurries and two QB hits.

And he earned a 72.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus for his efforts last season, ranking 198th among 887 qualified interior defensive linemen. He also recorded a run-defense grade of 74.2, ranking 226th at the position.

If drafted by the Lions, Woods could immediately fill the vacancy created by the departure of Roy Lopez, an unsung hero among the interior of Detroit’s defensive line in 2025.

Additionally, if Alim McNeil doesn’t bounce back from his rough ‘25 campaign and/or Tyleik Williams doesn’t take enough of a step forward in year No. 2, Woods would certainly be in line for a significant amount of reps at defensive tackle.

And with some proper seasoning, there’s definitely a chance he’d grow into a reliable starter.

He might not be Detroit’s first choice at No. 17 overall this April. However, if the team’s targets at other positions of need, like offensive tackle and EDGE, fall off the board prior, Woods could become a worthwhile selection.

And I think the Clemson product would bring an immense amount of value to the Lions’ defensive line room in 2025 and beyond.

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