John Morton 'Didn’t Even Blink Twice' When Play-Calling Stripped
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator John Morton is not going to mope or walk around the team's Allen Park Performance Center all upset that he had his play-calling duties taken away from him.
Speaking to local reporters, Morton expressed he fully supports anything that helps the Lions win football games.
From being fired in the past to being cut when he played football, the veteran coach expressed it is all about the team and figuring out any way possible to help the Lions win a Super Bowl.
"I’m not going to say exactly how it went down because that’s private, but I fully support it. Listen man, I’ve been doing this for a while. I’ve been with head coaches that are offensive guys, play-callers, so I’m used to that," said Morton. "I feel very prideful, the things that I was doing.
"There are some things that I’ve got to learn no doubt, just like everybody else. Listen, I want to do whatever it takes to win," Morton added. "As soon as he said it, I’m like, ‘Alright, let’s go. What have we got to do?’ That’s the way I’ve always been in this business. I’ve been cut six times, I’ve been fired. Man, you just march on, because it’s always about the team, it always is."
The former Denver Broncos passing game coordinator understands his responsibilities and expressed his role is still exactly the same on a weekly basis, other than play-calling during the game.
"It's not about me, goals and this and that. No, the ultimate goal is to win the Super Bowl. So, I didn’t even blink twice, because I know my role here. The only thing that’s changed is that he’s calling it on game day, everything else is still the same," said Morton. "So, I don’t blink twice when things happen in this business. You always expect the unexpected and then you move on, that’s the way I’ve been taught, that’s the way I’ve always done it."
Morton will not continue his own personal growth and development, indicating he will continue to stay prepared, if Campbell again calls upon him to call plays at some point in the future.
"I like where we’re at. I mean, I’m going to help him as much as I can, just like I did last week during the game. Getting the feel of how he does things, how they’ve done it here," Morton said. "And that’s good, I need to see that. And I’m helping him with things that he doesn’t, because he doesn’t call plays a lot, and neither have I.
"But I tell you what, the collaboration that we have, we always have great communication. Every day we always talk, and it’s been great. It’s been great," Morton explained further. "And like I said, man, I just move forward. I just want to win, I’ll do whatever it takes to help this team to win. So, I have a role, I know what it is. And if he wants me to be ready again, I’ll be ready."
Morton has learned in the past about offensive football from Jon Gruden and Sean Payton, who both instilled in him a put your head down and go to work mentality and to not let others see if you are not feeling all that great.
"That’s the way I’ve approached it. Because I’ve always approached every game, I’ve helped (Broncos Head Coach Sean) Coach Payton on game day, and (former Raiders Head Coach) John Gruden, I’ve helped them on game day," said Morton. "So, I’ve always approached the game like I’m calling it, that’s the way I’ve always done it. I’ve always prepared like a coordinator. So, I think that’s helped me, and I continue to do the same stuff.”