Lions WR Isaac TeSlaa Evaluates Offense, Impact of Jameson Williams
After practice, Lions OnSI had the opportunity to check in with Detroit Lions rookie wideout Isaac TeSlaa.
Here is what was shared about the offense, waiting for his opportunity to earn more targets and the play of teammate Jameson Williams.
Questions and answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity
What's the key to getting an offense into some kind of flow early in the game?
Isaac TeSlaa: I think it really just comes down to being balanced as an offense. I think what we do really well is we balance our run and our pass. Some teams try to set up the run so hard, in order to get to the pass. But, I think we really start off the game and we can be dynamic doing either. So, it puts a team in a tough bind, not knowing with obviously our play action and all that stuff. It puts them in a really tough position. And then it just comes down to being in rhythm. Obviously up front protection. And then I mean, if J.G. (Jared Goff) has time in a clean pocket, there's no stopping our offense.
When you see a running back with the capabilities of Jahmyr Gibbs, what does that do for an offense?
TeSlaa: It really just opens everything up. I mean, he's just so dynamic. Obviously the O-line moving bodies up front, but I think the receivers do a really good job of blocking downfield. J-Mo (Jameson Williams) had a really nice block on that touchdown run, the long 60-yarder. So, just seeing how everyone's so bought in to this offense. I know some teams don't focus on the importance of receivers blocking downfield, but that's something we've really stressed on. So, to see it translate out in the field was super cool.
How have you felt about your game over the last month?
TeSlaa: Good. Just waiting for my opportunities to come. If the ball's come my way, I'm going to make a play. So, just continuing to wait for my opportunities and do everything I can for those opportunities come up -- when it comes to game time.
Your thoughts about the messaging from Dan Campbell about the Eagles game and your excitement level? Going into a place where people are saying these are the top teams in the NFC.
TeSlaa: Yeah, like you said, it's going to be a battle. Going into the stadium, playing in Philly, everyone knows about Philadelphia's fans. So, it's going to be exciting to go into that environment. And then, I think the last time we played the Eagles, they beat us pretty handily, correct? That was two or three years ago, correct? Yea, I remember. Obviously, I wasn't on the team, but I remember watching it and we just got our our butts kicked. So, it's another revenge game, on the road. I think it's going to be real exciting.
Jameson Williams had a nice breakout game. What have you learned from him? And what do you see about how he has evolved in the last couple of games?
TeSlaa: We've been trying to get Jamo going for a while. It can be a little frustrating when you're getting promised that you're going to get the ball. And then, just the opportunities didn't present themselves. So, I think it's a great confidence booster for not only him, but for this offense to get him in a rhythm like that. And I think that's really just the tip of the iceberg for what he's able to do."