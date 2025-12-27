Detroit Lions OC Rumors Would Be Disaster For Offense

The Detroit Lions are clearly going to be in the market for a new offensive coordinator.

After Dan Campbell stripped John Morton of his play-calling duties, Detroit's rushing attack fell apart, and the offensive line played like a unit that had never thrived in the National Football League before.

Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery were rendered useless, and the biggest indictment is Jared Goff, against quality opponents, instantly looked like the player the Rams traded.

With the Lions season over, the page has quickly turned to what is next for Campbell and his coaching staff.

NFL reporter Jonathan Jones recently shared what he has been hearing from league sources, regarding a variety of topics, including examining who could be Detroit's next offensive coordinator.

According to CBS Sports, "League sources believe Dan Campbell will be in the market for a new offensive coordinator this year, and perhaps he pulls from Johnson's staff one year after Johnson took flight from Detroit."

Several candidates could be researched, including Bears pass-game coordinator Press Taylor, running backs coach Eric Bieniemy and quarterbacks coach J.T. Barrett.

"Press Taylor has been revitalized in Chicago as the pass game coordinator in his first major offensive role without Doug Pederson as the head coach," writes Jones. "J.T. Barrett, the former Ohio State quarterback, has been working his way up the coaching ladder the past few years, and the Bears quarterbacks coach will likely get OC interviews this cycle."

Jones added further, "The two-time Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator saw a brief career decline when he left Kansas City. The matches didn't work with the Commanders in 2023 or UCLA last year. This year leading the running backs for Chicago, Bieniemy has a backfield of D'Andre Swiftand Kyle Monangai -- there's just something about seventh-round RB picks out of Rutgers -- has already combined for more than 2,100 scrimmage yards."

If Campbell decides to hire a new coordinator, one would hope that experience would be at the top of the list of requirements to be hired.

Morton did not have much play-calling experience, and it showed almost instantly. Detroit's offense struggled significantly in training camp, and then again in the opener against the Green Bay Packers.

Detroit also has several internal candidates that could be at least interviewed, including Scottie Montgomery and David Shaw.

There is growing hope among supporters that a fired head coach could come in and resurrect the offense, including Mike McDaniel or Brian Daboll.

More from Detroit Lions OnSI