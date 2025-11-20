Kelvin Sheppard: Lions' Defense Are 'Firefighters'
The Detroit Lions' defense has been put in a variety of situations in which the unit is expected to make plays or prevent an opponent from scoring, even though the offense had put them in a precarious situation.
Over the last handful of games, it is becoming evidently clear the defense is emerging as the strength of the team.
Detroit's offense has a new coordinator and are trying to iron out issues along the offensive line.
The defense has been able to execute quite well, despite the unit dealing with significant injuries that last several weeks.
Dan Campbell is an aggressive head coach, but against the Philadelphia Eagles, the team was not able to execute well on fourth down.
Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard views Campbell's aggressiveness as the ultimate compliment to his unit, indicating the fifth-year head coach trusts the defense to bail out the team, if a fourth down try fails.
In fact, Sheppard is supportive of the team going for it every single time on fourth down, as he has expectation the defense is capable of putting out any fires.
"Those fourth downs just makes it crazy. But I love it," said Sheppard. "I absolutely love it, because that speaks volumes to me directly that our head coach believes no matter where I put this defense, they're going to put the fire out. So, I don't care if Dan goes for it every fourth down. It's our job as a defense to go out there and stand tall in that test. We're the firefighters on this team."
Detroit's defense is going to also gain additional reinforcements, as Terrion Arnold, D.J. Reed, Marcus Davenport, Kerby Joseph and Josh Paschal are all expected to return and contribute at some point down the stretch.
"If Jack Fox, which he rarely does, shank a punt, we're not complaining. Nobody's sucking their teeth. We're running on the field even faster to make sure we're able to go put that fire," said Sheppard. "That's the mentality you gotta have as a defensive player.
"No pointing fingers. No what if this, no what if that -- always take the field, like this unit did for the most part during the Philadelphia game," Sheppard added. "Understanding no matter the situation, we are able to go in and control the elements to our liking. Down in and down out. So, you had the guys did a great job of that."