Is Rome Odunze Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lions vs. Bears)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze has not played since Week 13 of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, but he's been upgraded to questionable for Sunday's Week 18 matchup with the Detroit Lions.
Odunze, who returned to practice on Friday, said that he wants to play on Sunday, but that he is just following the team's plan for him. There's a chance that there isn't an official update on the receiver's status until closer to the Bears' 4:25 p.m. EST kickoff.
The Bears may not play Odunze his full complement of snaps even if he does return, but this game does mean a lot to Chicago, as a win would lock up the No. 2 seed in the NFC.
If Odunze is unable to go, the Bears will lean on D.J. Moore, Luther Burden III and others to lead the way in the passing game.
A first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Odunze has been limited to just 12 games this season, catching 44 of his 90 targets for 661 yards and six scores. After finding the end zone in each of his first four games this season, Odunze has scored just once since.
Here's a look at how to bet on the Bears in the prop market with Odunze's status still up in the air for Sunday.
Best Bears Prop Bet vs. Lions
Earlier today, the SI Betting team shared our favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks, and Iain MacMillan is eyeing a Bears receiver to find the end zone:
Luther Burden III Anytime TD (+130)
Luther Burden III has been on fire for the Chicago Bears as of late.
Over his last two games, he has combined for 14 receptions for 222 yards and a touchdown.
Now, with Rome Odunze questionable and the Bears fighting for the No. 2 seed in the NFC, he's likely to be the primary target against a banged-up Detroit Lions' secondary that has been horrific this season.
The Lions have allowed the second most receiving touchdowns to opposing wide receivers this season. That should set Burden up to have another big game and I love his odds at +130 to find the end zone.
