Key Matchup Detroit Lions Must Win Against Philadelphia Eagles
The pivotal matchup in the Detroit Lions’ Week 11 clash with the Philadelphia Eagles centers squarely on Detroit’s offensive line vs. Philadelphia’s defensive front.
In this primetime showdown with the reigning Super Bowl champions, the battle in the trenches will determine whether the Lions’ offense can sustain drives, keep Jared Goff clean in the pocket and maintain any semblance of balance against one of the NFL’s most disruptive front sevens.
The Eagles’ defense, allowing 327.9 yards per game, is still among the NFC’s best. The team’s pass-rush, led on the interior by defensive tackles Jalen Carter and Moro Ojomo, poses a serious threat to Goff’s rhythm.
Ojomo leads Philadelphia with four sacks, and has earned a 78.0 overall grade from Pro Football Focus for his efforts, including a 74.0 pass-rush mark. He’s also generated 34 total pressures and 28 quarterback hurries (tops among interior defensive linemen).
Carter, meanwhile, has compiled a sack and 28 total pressures. Additionally, he also possesses a 74.0 pass-rush grade (the 18th-best mark among 112 qualified defensive tackles).
EDGE defenders Josh Uche and Jaelan Phillips, a trade deadline acquisition of the Eagles, are also more than capable pass-rushers.
Uche, who has produced a sack and 20 total pressures, ranks 11th among 110 EDGEs with an 83.1 PFF pass-rush grade.
Meanwhile, Phillips, who recorded three sacks with the Dolphins prior to being dealt, ranks 19th with a 77.0 pass-rush mark. Phillips has also accumulated 40 total pressures and 31 total QB hurries.
In his debut with the Eagles last week against Green Bay, he notched six total tackles, two QB hits, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a team-high seven pressures.
Consequently, Detroit will have a tall task ahead of itself trying to control the line of scrimmage and keep a clean pocket for Goff.
It also heightens the importance level of both of the Lions’ starting offensive tackles – Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell – being healthy for the primetime contest. Both Decker (shoulder) and Sewell (ankle) were listed as questionable on the team’s injury report Saturday.
Sewell, the Lions’ starting right tackle, has had a sterling start to his 2025 campaign.
The All-Pro currently possesses the highest Pro Football Focus grade of any player in the NFL (96.1). Plus, he owns the highest PFF run-blocking grade of any offensive lineman from the past 15 years (98.0).
The Oregon product is also not too shabby of a pass-blocker. He’s allowed zero sacks on 304 pass-blocking snaps, and has recorded the 16th-best pass-blocking grade out of 76 qualified tackles (77.0).
Meanwhile, Decker, his offensive tackle counterpart, has been a better pass-protector (69.6) than run-blocker (60.8) in 2025, per PFF.
Both Sewell and Decker, if given the green light to play, will have their work cut out for them against Uche and Phillips.
If the Lions are able to keep Goff upright and establish the run, though, it will greatly enhance their chances of pulling out the Week 11 win.
At this present juncture, I’m going to predict that Philadelphia’s defensive front finishes with three sacks of the veteran quarterback Sunday night.