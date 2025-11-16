Popular NFL Podcast Blasts Lions' Offense
The Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles are two of the best teams in the NFC, and with that have two of the most passionate fan bases in the NFL.
Both team’s home stadiums are considered among the loudest and toughest places to play in the league currently. On Sunday, Detroit will head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in a nationally televised matchup.
The Eagles enter Sunday’s game tied for the best record in the NFC at 7-2, while the Lions
Max Dolente, a producer for Barstool Sports’ ‘Pardon My Take’ podcast and avid Eagles fan, wasn’t shy about his feelings ahead of the matchup.
As Dolente pointed out, the Eagles have defeated each of the three teams who have beaten Detroit this season. Most recently, the Eagles beat the Packers 10-7 at Lambeau Field on Monday Night Football.
Detroit’s other losses include a Week 6 trip to Kansas City and a Week 9 loss to Minnesota at home.
Dolente didn't pull punches when speaking about the Lions' offense specifically, stating that the group gains its acclaim from putting up points against weaker defenses over the course of the season.
Detroit is 1-2 against teams who are ranked in the top 10 of total defense, with a win over Cleveland in which they scored 34 points and losses to Green Bay (13 points) and Kansas City 17 points. Entering Sunday, the Eagles rank 18th in total defense, 14th in passing yards allowed and 19th in rushing defense.
It's worth noting that some of Philadelphia's defensive mishaps can be attributed to injuries. Nolan Smith missed time, as did linebacker Nakobe Dean. The group has plenty of playmakers and at its best is capable of being one of the league's best collective units.
The Lions, who enter Sunday ranked second in points per game, will once be tested by another strong defense and have an opportunity to put some doubts to rest.
Dolente noted that the injury status of Lane Johnson, who was ruled questionable for Sunday’s game, factored into his feelings about his team’s chances to defeat the Lions. However, he is confident that his team can handle Detroit in what promises to be one of the best games on the Week 11 slate.
“I still feel good. The Eagles are just kind of that new team in the NFL, that they’re so good and they win every week but everyone loves to hate them," Dolente explained. "It’s just inevitable that we keep winning football games.