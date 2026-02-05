Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson Reacts to Maxx Crosby Trade Buzz

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby potentially being traded has been the talk of the National Football League for the last 24 hours.

Detroit Lions star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson recently appeared on "Up and Adams" as a guest, and was asked by host Kay Adams about the potential of playing with one of the best at his position.

"It just sounds right," said Hutchinson. "I was actually looking that up on the way over here. I was hearing some rumblings about it. I don't know. In the event that it did happen, that would be so dangerous. Me and Maxx have a great relationship. I would love to play with him.

"We see each other every now and then. We will DM every now and then. We both have a lot of respect for each other's games. Is the likelihood of him coming to Detroit high? No," Hutchinson commented further. "Just given with the amount of guys they have to pay. In a dream world, though, it sounds really good, it sounds right, which I am all for."

2026 goals

At the Pro Bowl, the nominee for Defensive Player of the Year told the Detroit Free Press he wants to achieve the franchise record for sacks in a single season and the record for NFL sacks in a single season.

Hutchinson recorded 14.5 sacks in 2025, which was a half-sack shy of Robert Porcher's record (15). Cleveland Browns defensive end set the new sack record with a tremendous 2025 season (23).

“As a D-end you want the franchise record, you want the NFL record, you want them all,” Hutchinson said. “So that’s the goal. That one I’m not, I was mad, but I’m hopeful for sure.”

The former No. 2 pick was naturally bummed out the team missed the postseason this year.

“It just sucks. We just couldn’t quite put it together how we wanted to as a team this year in all phases, at different times. So it sucks," Hutchinson explained. "But, it’s something that you got to move on from. The beautiful thing about football is people really only care about what you do next, so that’s why I’m kind of moving on to next year.”

