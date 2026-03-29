Lions Amon-Ra St. Brown In Disbelief Ben Johnson Took Kalif Raymond

The Detroit Lions have lost one of their veteran leaders on offense and Amon-Ra St. Brown is in disbelief.

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond joined the Lions back in 2021, following a stint with the Tennessee Titans.

Despite being undersized, Raymond proved quickly why the team made the investment to add him to a retooling roster.

Always a willing blocker, Raymond was also diligent in his preparation each and every week. He regularly stayed after practice to catch extra footballs, run extra routes and to perfect his craft as a returner.

“Sometimes when a defensive player walks up and sees you’re a little smaller, they get cocky,” says Raymond, via a recent feature story from The Athletic. “I’m like, ‘That’s Okay, because I’m going to knock your block off. I guarantee you’re going to quit before I do.' You may get one, but I’m coming the next play. And I guarantee my will is going to be stronger than yours."

In free agency, Raymond had a couple of team's that were interested in his services, including the Lions.

Raymond and Amon-Ra St. Brown had lockers next to each other and eventually forged a very solid friendship.

The former fourth-round pick advised Raymond to trust his gut, but would support any decision that he made.

As NFL writer Dan Pompei explained, "The Seahawks and 49ers were also in pursuit, but his choice came down to the Lions and Bears. Raymond’s feelings for Campbell, the organization and the community ran deep, and the pull to stay was powerful. On decision day, there were tears and a heartfelt conversation with St. Brown, his locker partner and one of his best friends."

Raymond made the decision to ink a one-year deal to join the defending NFC North division champions.

He clearly had an affinity for Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson, who ran Detroit's offense during the majority of Raymond's run in Motown.

Also, Bears wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle-El also had an infliuence in Raymond's decision.

In Detroit, Raymond would likely be relegated to a role as a fourth wide receiver, as Isaac TeSlaa is a player the Lions used significant draft capital to trade up for.

In Chicago, the 31-year-old has an opportunity to be the third receiver on the depth chart and to provide veteran leadership to a young room.

St. Brown talked to Johnson and shared his disbelief Raymond was going to be departing and to a division rival.

With Raymond gone, Detroit has lost a part of their identity, but will now look to a receivers room that is considered among the best in the league to take what they learned from Raymond and apply it every week.