What To Know About Detroit Lions at 2026 League Meetings

The NFL world will again convene all together this week in Arizona for the annual league meetings. For the next several days, reporters will have an opportunity to meet with team head coaches and general managers to discuss the latest happenings with the team.

For the Detroit Lions, team president Rod Wood has also spent time with reporters to discuss team and league matters.

Here are several things to watch out for next week from the Lions.

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Dan Campbell sharing his opinion about free agents

The team made a concerted effort to fill holes with players that inked short-term contracts. The former NFL tight end will have an opportunity to give his opinion about each signing and how he views the roster as a whole.

Campbell also will have another opportunity to discuss his relationship with general manager Brad Holmes.

A 97.1 The Ticket report indicated for the first time, Campbell and Holmes disagreed for the first time about aspects of roster construction.

Campbell recently shared his thoughts at a Crain's Detroit luncheon this week.

"Brad and myself do everything together. And despite what’s been out there, that’s a bunch of, listen, we’re golden, man," said Campbell. "We are as good as we’ve ever been, we want to win and we’re going to get it right."

NFC coaches will speak on Monday, while AFC coaches will talk on Tuesday.

Reaction to Taylor Decker news

The team will have an opportunity to give their side of things after veteran left tackle Taylor Decker shared that he has not been contacted by leadership in over a month.

Campbell is widely regarded and respected as a players coach. It will be intriguing to see if the sixth-year NFL coach addresses why communication broke down with a player that spent a decade in Motown.

Potential rule change proposals

The hot topic across the league currently is the potential use of replacement referees, as negotiations between the NFL and the NFL Referees Association have broken off labor talks for the time being.

The collective bargaining agreement expires this year on May 31.

A potential rule change that could have had its genesis from the Lions game against the Steelers last year is the potential in 2026 for league personnel to discuss with on-field officials to make the decision about player ejections.

Uniforms

Team President Rod Wood typically spends time with reporters and there will be opportunities to learn more about the search for his potential replacement and any additional information about uniforms that will be donned in 2026.

Wood also has discussed his expectations for how many primetime games the team could be featured in this season.

In 2026, the team will participate in a game that takes place overseas. Wood could shed additional light on the game and thoughts on potential rule changes, league matters.