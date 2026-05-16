Lions Face Brutal Four-Week Stretch That Will Determine Season

The Detroit Lions will face the definition of a tough test to end the 2026 campaign.

Dan Campbell's squad will square off on the road with all three of its NFC North foes – the Vikings (Week 15), the Bears (Week 17) and the Packers (Week 18) – in the last four weeks of the season. Plus, it will take on John Harbaugh and the N.Y. Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 16.

Since the start of the 2022 season, the Lions have enjoyed a solid amount of success against their divisional opponents, posting a 17-7 mark.

However, Campbell & Co. took a step back in 2025, going just 2-4 in the division and 9-8 overall. They were swept by both Green Bay and Minnesota, but managed to win both matchups against Chicago in Ben Johnson's debut campaign as Bears head coach.

To add insult to injury, the Lions were eliminated from playoff contention a season ago after losing to Minnesota, led at the time by undrafted rookie quarterback Max Brosmer, on Christmas Day.

It was a dreadful showing from Detroit, with Jared Goff & Co. committing six turnovers – yes, six turnovers for the first time since 2015 – and averaging a paltry 3.61 yards per play. It marked the Lions’ sixth-worst offensive efficiency in a game since 2010 (and their very worst efficiency in a contest since 2020).

Altogether, the 2025 campaign was a disappointing one for the Lions, which missed out on the playoffs after capturing back-to-back division crowns in 2023 and 2024.

Fast-forward to 2026, and it likely won't be any easier for Detroit against its divisional rivals.

The Bears, which won the NFC North last year with an 11-5 record, and the Packers, which made the playoffs for a third consecutive season, should be as good as they were in 2025. Meanwhile, the Vikings, which acquired QB Kyler Murray in the offseason, are expected to take a step forward and compete for a playoff spot this upcoming season.

All three teams could also feasibly sweep the season series against the Lions.

If Campbell & Co. intend on making the playoffs in 2026, though, they definitely can not allow that to happen. They must return to their winning ways within the division, with a 4-2 record against their divisional foes being optimal.

It definitely adds a layer of intrigue and importance to the brutal four-game stretch Detroit will endure to close out the campaign.

And there's certainly a realistic shot it will be the most pivotal four weeks of the entire ‘26 season, determining whether Campbell's squad secures a playoff spot.