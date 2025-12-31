Lions Christmas Matchup Against Vikings Makes Streaming History

The Detroit Lions' Week 17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings made history in the world of television and streaming.

On Wednesday, Netflix announced that the Lions' game against the Vikings was the most-streamed game in United States history with an average of 27.5 million viewers and a peak viewership of over 30 million.

While Thursday's game against the Vikings was in fact a disappointment, the numbers emerging from the viewership indicates that the Lions are still one of the most popular teams in the NFL.

Detroit was one of three teams, inclduing Dallas and Kansas City, to play on both Thanksgiving and Christmas. The Lions have played annually on Thanksgiving for decades, but added Christmas to their docket as part of Netflix's doubleheader. The first game featured the Cowboys against the Washington Commanders.

The matchup between the Cowboys and Commanders also surpassed 20 million viewers on average, and according to The Wrap viewers from over 200 countries tuned into the games. Detroit's game at Minnesota also featured a halftime performance from rapper Snoop Dogg, which reportedly drew an average viewership of 29 million viewers.

This season was the second year of a three-year agreement between the NFL and Netflix to allow the popular streaming company to have the rights to Christmas games. Last year, Netflix featured games between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans, as well as the Kansas City Chiefs against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to Front Office Sports, the Lions ranked second amongst the NFL's most watched teams with an average viewership of 23.8 million during the 2024 season.

Both the Lions and Cowboys, who each host games on Thanksgiving, played on the road on Christmas. Detroit suffered a disappointing 23-10 loss to the Vikings in a game that officially eliminated them from postseason contention.

The performance was abysmal, as the Lions turned the ball over six times including four fumbles and two Jared Goff interceptions. Minnesota, playing with a backup quarterback, was able to outlast the Lions' defense fueled by a big touchdown run late by wide receiver Jordan Addison.

The Lions have been a staple amongst the NFL's most utilized teams in primetime, with five such games in 2025 and six in 2024 in addition to standalone games on Thanksgiving both years and on Christmas in 2025.

Detroit will finish the regular season this week at Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. Sunday. The game will be broadcast on FOX.

