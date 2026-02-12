The Detroit Lions are looking to rebound quickly after taking a step backwards in 2026.

It was a surprise to some that a roster stacked with offensive talent and young defenders would struggle all season to win back-to-back games.

In the end, Dan Campbell's squad missed the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

Sports Illustrated recently listed a reason to hope and mope for each NFL team.

For Detroit, the talent and productivity on offense continues to give supporters hope the team can work to resolve other issues.

As NFL writer Matt Verderame explained, The roster is one of the more talented units in the league, with weaponry galore around Jared Goff, including All-Pro back Jahmyr Gibbs and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The former fourth-round pick believes the offense still ahs the potential to be quite dangerous in 2026.

"I think we can be real dangerous," St. Brown said, via ESPN. "And not even just Isaac (TeSlaa), too. Whoever, whether it's Kalif (Raymond), Dominic (Lovett). I feel like we've got a really good receiver room, and I think that was one thing that Scottie (Montgomery) talked to us before we left was let's take that next step as a receiver group. He feels like, and so do we, that we can be the best in the league so that's something that we'll be striving for next year."

Offensive line woes

A clear area general manager Brad Holmes must upgrade this offseason is the offensive line.

Veterans Taylor Decker and Graham Glasgow may have both played their last snap with the NFC North squad.

In order for the Lions' offense to thrive, the offensive line must get back to protecting the quarterback and blocking effectively on run calls.

"Detroit’s offensive line lost its strong interior going into 2025, and it showed," Verderame wrote. "While the departures of coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn took their toll on both sides of the ball."

Both coordinators, Drew Petzing and Kelvin Sheppard, must prove Campbell was right to have the in charge of their respective units.

