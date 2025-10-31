Lions DC Defends Roster, Finds Trade Deadline Talk 'Disrespectful'
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard has enjoyed the echosystem created by the team's front office and coaching staff.
He is able to focus every week on creating game plans and putting his defense in the best position to succeed.
With the trade deadline looming, a new player added on defense could alter, enhance plans moving forward.
For Sheppard, who understands the stress players experience during this period of the season, discussing the trade deadline is considered "very disrespectful."
For the past several months, players have put in the work and practiced hard every week. As a new coordinator, any talk of a player outside of the organization can be viewed in the locker room as a slight against those who have been grinding for months.
A few days before the deadline, Sheppard was asked how quickly he thinks a new player could acclimate to the team, if they join by the trade deadline.
“It depends on who the player is, the position of the player. Obviously some positions are more complex than others - you try to plug-and-play a middle linebacker, that’s impossible to do in this system where we’re at in the year and where we’re at schematically," said Sheppard. "But obviously, I mean, those positions vary. You get a D-lineman, you could plug-and-play and tell them to get off the ball and go.
"But, I don’t see a need or necessity to go and reach for anything or anyone. I think that’s very disrespectful to talk about that with the guys that we have, and I feel like the respect that they’ve garnered by the work they’ve put in through seven weeks."
Having a general manager who has been able to stock the roster with young, hungry players has produced a level of consistency and elevated expectations.
Even when injuries have hit the team hard, those tabbed to step up have been able to execute and assist the team to win, even in one of the toughest divisions in football.
"I leave all that up to Brad (Holmes). They do a tremendous job," said Sheppard. "That’s what I have a luxury of doing here. I get the luxury of just being a defensive coordinator. I don’t have to try to be the GM. I don’t have to try to be the head coach, I don’t have to try to be the linebacker coach because I’m surrounded by an ecosystem of elite guys in their kind of respective groups.
"So, I’m able to just go up to my office and focus on calling the game on Sunday, Monday, Thursday night. Whatever day that may be that week. And I’m very thankful for that opportunity here.”