Dan Campbell Says These 2 Detroit Lions Have Stepped Up
The Detroit Lions have a young roster that is competitive, gritty and willing to push each other daily at practice.
Appearing on 97.1 The Ticket for his weekly radio interview, after the bye week, head coach Dan Campbell was asked which players have taken the biggest step forward this season.
"There's a number of guys that have taken big steps. I mean, probably one of the guys that -- the first one I think of is Sam Laporta," said Campbell. "I feel like Sam has taken another step forward. And you know, sometimes what not everybody sees about Sam, he's got to do everything. He's got to pass protect. He's got to run block. And then certainly as a receiver, you know, he's got his value there.
"The guy can do it all. I feel like that's where he's taking his biggest jump is in the run game, in pass protection. And he continues to be a a threat in the pass game. I mean, I love where he's at right now. (Tight ends coach) Tyler Roehl has done a great job with him and those guys. So, he's one of the first ones I think of."
On the defensive side of the football, linebacker Derrick Barnes has been consistent and has showcased a significant amount of growth, in his return from a significant knee injury.
"And then certainly, defensively, Derrick Barnes is the other one over there, man. Just continues every week to get better and better and better," said Campbell. "And they're not young guys, but they're, you know man, they're growing into their prime, right."
Importance of next stretch of games
Campbell shared with reporters this week what his message was to the team, coming out of the bye week.
Detroit currently sits with a 5-2 record and is in a battle with the Green Bay Packers for first-place in the division.
Detroit's next three opponents are the Vikings, Commanders and Eagles.
“I mentioned to the team yesterday, I just kind of put up where everything is stacking in the NFC right now. It’s very competitive, especially at this point in the season for one conference," Campbell said. "But all I stated was, ‘Hey, this is where we’re at, this is where these teams are at, and this thing’s about to shake out within the month of November.’ I mentioned this to you guys last week.
"You’re going to start seeing some risers and fallers, and a lot of these teams are playing each other. We’re one of them," Campbell continued. "So, it really is just handle your business, man. And the bottom line is, find a way to win your division. And we’ve got Minnesota coming in here, that’s number one. And then you worry about the next one after that.”