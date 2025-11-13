Lions DE Tabs Eagles Showdown as 'Must Win'
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson isn't shy about the importance of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
With both teams in first-place in their respective divisions, a win would give the Lions the inside track to the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs behind only the winner of Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.
Hutchinson was straightforward about the stakes that are accompanying Sunday's primetime showdown.
"A lot of talent. A really good football team. We've had this one on our calendar, we've been looking at this one for a long time," Hutchinson explained. "Coaches are gonna have us ready, we're gonna be ready for this game, and we really see this as a must win."
The Lions have made a habit of judging themselves against the best under Dan Campbell's leadership, and Sunday will be no different. Detroit will once again evaluate their abilities against the best teams in the league, with heavy playoff implications potentially in the balance.
"Ultimately, where we see ourselves as a team, every year the standard is to battle for the one seed," Hutchinson said. "They're one of those teams that we're gonna battle with, and that's why it's a must win in my eyes. It's gonna set us up really good for the last stretch of the season."
No concern about injury status, rookie reflections
Hutchinson did not practice on Wednesday, and was listed on the injury report with an elbow injury. However, the Michigan product expressed little concern about whether or not he'd be available for Sunday's game.
"I think the injury report comes out in a little bit," Hutchinson said. "Nothing to worry about, just a bump in the road. But we're good."
The defender also has a special connection to the Eagles, as they were the team that he debuted against back in his rookie season of 2022. In that game, he remembers both Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson, who are still with the Eagles, bringing high levels of physicality.
However, he believes he's even more ready for the challenge with all the development that he has done.
"I did, it was game one of the rookie year. A long time ago," Hutchinson explained. "I played those two and thought, 'Man, if every tackle is like this.' No, it was good. We get to see them three years later now. I'd like to say I've grown quite a lot since then."