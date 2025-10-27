Lions Expect Malcolm Rodriguez to Return For Key NFC Showdown
The Detroit Lions' defense is expected to get back a key contributor this week.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, 2022 sixth-round pick Malcolm Rodriguez is expected to practice this week, with the expectation he will be officially active against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Detroit travels to Lincoln Financial Field in Week 11 for a showdown that will have significant NFC playoff ramifications.
The former Oklahoma State defender tore his ACL in his right knee last November, when Detroit defeated the Bears, 23-20.
He underwent another clean up procedure this offseason, slightly delaying his return to action.
"No frustration, just excited to get back out there. It’s one of those things, it’s very new for me to be in this position. Never been hurt before so kind of just learning as I go," Rodriguez said, via the Detroit Free Press. "It’s one of those things I take all the information and express what I’m feeling and kind of getting their information and feedback from there."
Linebackers coach Shaun Dion-Hamilton expressed he has worked with the 26-year-old in meeting rooms to remind him of the player he can be in this defense.
"I think obviously the biggest important thing is that he feels comfortable and before you just throw him out there in the fire, make sure his legs are up under him," said Dion-Hamilton. "I've made a point of emphasis, even in my meeting and things, to show clips even to build his own confidence in his self to know that, 'Oh, I am that player, I still am that guy.' I think I said that cause I know I’ve been through that process. It’s been an up and down road I’m sure throughout the recovery process."
Belief in cornerback Nick Whiteside
Dan Campbell was asked last week what he saw in Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside to give him an opportunity, when Terrion Arnold suffered an injury to his shoulder.
“He’d been here and been in the system. That was a big part of it is he understood our terminology, what we were looking at, how we were going to play certain leverages per the call. He’d been around (Special Teams Coordinator Dave) Fipp, the special teams, things of that nature," said Campbell. "There was just more of a comfort level with a guy who’s been here and really went through a whole training camp with us. We just felt like that was the right move. It was good, man. You saw it, he stepped up and made plays for us.
"Did some things on special teams, too. Man, I thought none of those guys blinked, went in there and competed. From (Erick) Hallett to (Thomas) Harper, it was just – it was really good, it was impressive," "As a coach, that’s all you can ask for. Just go in there and compete, man. Give yourself a chance to make plays. And you’re not alone. You’ve got the other guys, they’re going to help you, and they did that.”