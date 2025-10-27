Lions' 2025 Mid-Season Awards
The Detroit Lions have a 5-2 record coming out of their bye week and are looking for a third straight NFC North title.
It won't be an easy journey, as the team has plenty of teams in the playoff conversation still awaiting them within their final 10 games.
However, the team has plenty of star power of its own and will be looking to make a statement amidst a loaded schedule to end the regular season.
Here are awards for the best of the best Lions after seven games.
Team MVP: RB Jahmyr Gibbs
Five players garnered consideration for this award, but last week's win over the Tampa Buccaneers was a perfect example of the value that Jahmyr Gibbs holds. He is the most multi-faceted contributor for the offense, with an ability to score every time he touches the ball either as a runner or receiver.
Gibbs has totaled 526 rushing yards and 194 receiving yards through the season's first seven games, including a 218 all-purpose yard performance against the Buccaneers last week. He is one of the most explosive players in the game, and has handled the increased workload with relative ease.
Because of this versatility, he edges out Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jared Goff and Aidan Hutchinson for team MVP honors. Right tackle Penei Sewell also received some consideration, as he is right up there among the team's most indispensible players.
Most improved: OG Christian Mahogany
Mahogany sputtered a bit to start the year, but has come on strong as of late. He has posted a Pro Football Focus grade above 80.0 in two of the last three games and appears to be growing comfortable as the left guard.
The second-year blocker out of Boston College has demonstrated his aptitude particularly in the run game. Mahogany has a 72.9 run-blocking grade, which is second on the team behind only Penei Sewell. This mark is boosted by a 92.0 grade against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6.
Entering the year, the interior offensive line was viewed as one of the bigger concerns. However, Mahogany appears to be developing with time and his performances continue to improve with every week.
Consideration was given to the array of new defensive backs that had strong games against the Buccaneers, including Nick Whiteside, Thomas Harper and Arthur Maulet. However, because they have played a combined five games, it simply hasn't been enough of a sample size to give them the award.
Comeback player of the year: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson
Hutchinson's performance through the first seven games of the year dispells the notion that his injury would have lingering effects, as he's been explosive thus far. He had a five-game streak with a sack that was recently snapped, and led the league with 48 pressures entering Sunday.
His production is encouraging, as the serverity of Hutchinson's leg injury last season was a cause for concern. However, he has continued to be one of the predominant pass-rushers in the game midway through his fourth NFL season.
As teams continue to devote extra attention to him, he'll need to continue developing counters. However, there's no indication of him slowing down to this point.
Derrick Barnes is another leading candidate for this award, as he has been a big part of the defense following a knee injury that he suffered in Week 3 last season.
Best offensive player: RB Jahmyr Gibbs
Gibbs again narrowly edged out St. Brown, who was the honoree in our first quarter awards, for this honor. With 104 carries and 26 receptions, he's had the biggest workload of any player on the offense and has produced at a high level. With 10 games remaining, he's on pace for 1,276 rushing yards.
The presence of Gibbs opens up Detroit's offense, as he has excellent vision and speed as a runner and elusiveness in space. Behind the team's offensive line, he's found a groove as of late as evidenced by his performance against the Buccaneers.
Heading into a tough stretch beginning with a date against the Vikings next week, Gibbs has a chance to put himself in the Offensive Player of the Year conversation over the final stretch of the season.
Best defensive player: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson
Hutchinson has been a dominant force, even if he's not stuffing the stat sheet with sacks. Through seven games, he has six sacks and four forced fumbles. This ability to cause havoc has made him one of the most feared defenders in the league.
The Michigan product has a pass-rush win rate of 25.2 percent, which ranks fifth among all edge rushers with at least 100 snaps played this season. Of note, Hutchinson has the highest amount of pass-rush snaps played with 273 according to PFF.
Hutchinson ranks second in the league among EDGEs in both overall defensive grade and pass-rush grade, behind only Micah Parsons in each category.
Also warranting consideration for this award were Detroit's tandem of safeties, Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, and linebacker Jack Campbell.
Best hire: DC Kelvin Sheppard
Sheppard is not a new hire, but his promotion to defensive coordinator from linebackers coach has been the best coaching move Detroit made in the offseason. As a former player and a strong leader, Sheppard has made his presence felt and deservedly earned national praise for his work in his new role.
Detroit's performance has jumped in nearly every category. After some strong years against the run in Aaron Glenn's tenure, Detroit entered Sunday ranking fifth against the run in 2025. The defense has struggled against the pass in recent years, but entered Sunday ranking 16th in passing yards against.
Sheppard has also invigorated their pass-rush, as the defense has 23 sacks through seven games. For reference, the Lions had 37 total sacks all of last year. Obviously that number is somewhat skewed with Hutchinson missing the final 11 games, but the defense has been better in this regard in 2025.
The Lions have been dealing with injuries in the secondary throughout the year, and Sheppard's game plan against the Buccaneers allowed a patchwork group of backups to succeed. It was his best coaching performance in what has been a strong season overall.
John Morton has kept the offense humming for the most part, but there are still some inconsistincies that the group deals with on a weekly basis. Defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers has also been a great addition, as he's been vital to the performance both against the run and in the pass-rush.